intel-core-i9-12900-comes-out-of-first-test-with-new-asus-z690-motherboard

Star of the next generation of Intel processors, the Core i9 12900K has been leaked multiple times over the past few weeks, indicating an uplifting backdrop for the new Alder Lake family. Most of the tests in which it was found reveals that the company’s bet on a hybrid approach can bring good results, with marked leaps in performance even compared to the robust Ryzen 5000 from AMD.

This Wednesday (36), it was the turn of the Core i9 12700, without overclocking support, display its characteristics in leak tests. The novelty is interesting because it is the first benchmark of a non-K model registered so far, thus indicating the possible differences that may exist in comparison to the K series.

Core i9 12700 without overclocking appears in first test

Possible courtesy of one of the Asus engineers, considering that the processor was equipped on a ROG Maximus Z motherboard Extreme, the registration was made on the website UserBenchmark, whose tests evaluate the entire machine’s hardware set. According to the listing, the Core i9 12700 should keep the specs seen in the K variant, but with lower clocks.

The news will have 24 cores and 16 threads, being 8 high-performance P-Colors with Hyper-Threading and 8 low-power E-Colours, with a base clock of 2.4 GHz and boost of 4,24 GHz on average, speeds that match the consumption of 29 W awaited for the series without overclocking.