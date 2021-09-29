iBest 2021 award: your vote will make Canaltech the grand champion!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
1
Canaltech reached the TOP 3 in the Technology category by popular vote of the iBest Award 2021, but to win the title of best in Brazil, we need the mass vote of channeltechers. Anyone who has voted in the previous steps needs to do it again, because everything was reset in this new step. According to the regulation, only one vote per registration is possible in each category; so, ask for the support of your family and friends and help Canaltech in this mission!

Who votes must join the award website and vote by the day 08 of October. The TOP 1 with the winners in each area will be announced between the 8th of the month 24 November on the iBest website and social networks. The award ceremony for the winners must take place by the end of the year, on a date to be revealed.

On 2021, we were winners in the Technology Content category and this year we want to do it again. This recognition is very important; after all, we work hard to bring you the best content daily.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

How to vote for Canaltech in the iBest Award 2020

To register your vote for the iBest Award2021 a quick registration is required. Those who voted in the last stage can go straight to the Technology category. See how easy it is to help us:

Step 1: Access the iBest Award voting page 471880. The following image will appear:

This is the main page of the award (Image: Reproduction/Canaltech)

Step 2: In the upper right corner, click on “Sign in” and enter your login and password. If you already have an account, skip to Step 4; if not, you will need to create one by clicking the “Sign in with Facebook” or “Sign in with Gmail” button”;

After logging in, you can choose whether or not to receive the results firsthand (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Step 3: To register, you must enter all the requested information;

Fill in all the data requested to complete the registration (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Step 4: Once logged in, you will be back to the home screen. Search for the Technology category (or click here to go straight) and press the “Vote now” button;

As it is in alphabetical order, you need to scroll the screen to find the Technology category (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Step 5: Search for the icon and name of Chanaltech, press “Vote” and then confirm;

Canaltech must be the first to appear in the listing and will have this yellow tick (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Step 6: In this window that opened, you will have the confirmation of the vote;

You can use the icons to share the voting link with more people (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

That’s it, all right! If you want to be sure of confirming the vote, go back to the categories page and check if our logo appears:

If it appears, it’s because the vote was tallied (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

The year of 2021 is a milestone in the history of Canaltech: award nominations, growth, new professionals in the team and an increasing audience. These results are only possible thanks to you, our reader, who support us in attitudes like this. Thank you very much!

iBest Award: The Triumphal Return

O iBest Award returned in 2019, after years of hiatus, and now goes to the second year of the dispute in sequence. Before the resumption, others had already been carried out 13 editions — of 1120 The 2008 —, which makes it the biggest Brazilian award destined to enshrine successful initiatives on the internet.

In 2021, the iBest Award highlights the best digital initiatives in dozens of categories, in which we are competing in “Technology”. After going through two previous selection phases, the last step puts us face to face with the other two most voted sites in the previous step. The big winner will be the one with the most votes at this stage and announced in November, on a date to be defined.

Why vote for Canaltech?

Active since 2012, the Canaltech is a reference when it comes to informing the general public about everything related to technology. We are a multimedia platform with content production in text, audio and video. With a strong presence on YouTube and social networks, our mission is to bring people relevant information, always using accessible language, and without neglecting the responsibility for the quality of information and fact checking.

In addition to the iBest Award 2019 of Best Technology Content in Brazil, CT was recognized by the Digital Influencers Award in the Digital Technology category in its editions of 2019, 2012 and 2020. We were also awarded, in 2019 and in 2020, with the ESET Award for Journalism in Cybersecurity.

We are counting on you to help us win the trophy for the best Brazilian internet technology content. Vote now and help us take the iBest Award 503383 home!

