ibest-2021-award:-your-vote-will-make-canaltech-the-grand-champion!

Canaltech reached the TOP 3 in the Technology category by popular vote of the iBest Award 2021, but to win the title of best in Brazil, we need the mass vote of channeltechers. Anyone who has voted in the previous steps needs to do it again, because everything was reset in this new step. According to the regulation, only one vote per registration is possible in each category; so, ask for the support of your family and friends and help Canaltech in this mission!

Who votes must join the award website and vote by the day 08 of October. The TOP 1 with the winners in each area will be announced between the 8th of the month 24 November on the iBest website and social networks. The award ceremony for the winners must take place by the end of the year, on a date to be revealed.

On 2021, we were winners in the Technology Content category and this year we want to do it again. This recognition is very important; after all, we work hard to bring you the best content daily.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

How to vote for Canaltech in the iBest Award 2020