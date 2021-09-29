driver-can-now-indicate-offending-driver-using-app

The newest update of the Digital Traffic Wallet application, available for iOS and Android, will certainly be much celebrated by those people who tend to borrow their car and, later on, receive it in the mail an unpleasant news: that the vehicle was fined precisely on the day and time it was not in your hands.

The intention of the 5.0 version of the app is precisely to avoid this headache for car owners, who when they didn’t have it that to appear in person at the agency to indicate who the driver actually was driving the vehicle at the time of the infraction, had to fill out paperwork and send it through the Post Office. The explanation is within the application itself.

“We work to make the Digital Traffic Card always better: from this version on, you can indicate the offending driver directly through the app for those fines agencies adhered to the new functionality.”

Offender also needs have app installed

Image: Paulo Amaral/Screenshot

There is, however, an important requirement for this to work and consequently , reduce the work of the driver who did not commit the infraction. It is not enough to indicate who the offender was to get rid of the penalty points and, later, the payment of the fine. The nominee must also have the CDT app installed on the cell phone. This is necessary so that, upon receiving the indication, he can accept, through the app itself, the blame for the infraction.

“Before, both the owner and the offender needed to be present in person, who needed to fill out a paper form and file the request at the transit agency counter. Now, it’s enough for both of them to have CDT installed on their cell phone. Thus, the vehicle owner indicates the offender, who receives, in the application, a notification asking if he assumes that infraction”, explained Mara Leniza, Serpro’s business analyst, to Motor1. According to Leniza, it is also possible to make the indication through the Portal of Services of Senatran (National Traffic Department).

In addition, it is also important to mention that, for the system to work correctly and the new functionality of the Digital Traffic Card to make life easier for the driver who was wrongly penalized, all drivers must adhere to the Electronic Notification System (SNE), which is available on the CDT app or through the Senatran Services Portal.

