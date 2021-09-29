engine-anomaly-causes-ingenuity's-14th-mars-flight-to-be-delayed

The next flight of NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter will take a little longer than expected. The idea was that the 14th flight of the aircraft would take place on the day 17 from September to put into practice the helicopter’s abilities to fly at a speed slightly higher than what it had been following until then. However, during a test of rotating the blades at higher speed, an anomaly occurred and prevented the flight from taking place, which ended up being postponed.

This time, Ingenuity would go flying with its blades spinning a little faster than before — instead of 2.23 revolutions per minute (RPM), the team set it to fly with 2700 RPM as a function of Mars’ atmosphere, which is getting thinner due to seasonal changes. A brief test was performed on the day 15, and the blades rotated at 2.23 RPM with the helicopter on the ground, which seemed to show that everything was ready for the short flight planned for the day 15.