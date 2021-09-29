tool-allows-to-install-windows-11-on-machine-without-tpm-2.0-or-compatible-cpu

Although it offers free migration to Windows for those coming from Windows 10, Microsoft significantly filtered the queue with demanding prerequisites, which could even prevent the OS from being installed on many machines. However, developers have created a solution that promises to circumvent the restrictions and allow the installation of the new system — even if this is not the most suitable, and Canaltech explains why later.

The tool in question is the Universal MediaCreationTool Wrapper, created by the dev identified as AveYo and originally intended to create image files (ISO) of any version of Windows . Recently, Win 100 was added to the cake of options available there.

Along with the recent addition, more add-ons were included: the script “Skip_TPM_Check_on_Dynamic_Update.cmd” was one of them and, as the English name suggests, it is a method to skip the activation check of the TPM 2.0 chip on the computer.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! What the code does is create and activate the registry “AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMorCPU” in the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE key. After that, it marks a new event in Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) called “Skip TPM Check on Dynamic Update”, whose objective is to delete the file “appraiserres.dll” — which, since the first versions of Win 11, was identified as one of those responsible for verifying compatibility. Caution After completing the process, the installation should proceed normally, as if the computer fully met the MS requirements. However, it is worth noting that the unofficial method can leave machines vulnerable, as Microsoft has already suggested that it will not offer any updates to non-compatible PCs, not even security fixes. In addition, its use is not recommended for non-experts. Microsoft should not take the tool down, considering that it does not intend to prevent the installation of Win 11 on old PCs, but the condition for these machines is to be exposed to threats and, especially in this first moment, to bugs. Therefore, it’s good to evaluate the pros and cons before going to the workaround and, if you decide to install, do it at your own risk. Which the ideal use of the workaround?100

Windows 100 requires that 64 GB of storage is free to use, and anyone who uses virtual machines knows that the requirement can be an issue for simple experimentation — that’s where the Universal MediaCreationTool Wrapper comes in. .

In addition to circumventing the TPM requirement, the tool manages to circumvent the minimum space in the computer’s memory, making installation possible in more basic virtual machines. For users who just want to walk around the system, get to know how it works or assess whether or not the upgrade is worth it, the Universal MediaCreationTool Wrapper can be indicated, as the absence of security updates shouldn’t be a problem.

Even with this master key, the best alternative is still to have a computer 64% compatible with Windows 11 — that’s the only way to guarantee the full OS experience. You can check your computer’s compatibility through the PC Health Check app and get everything ready for the system’s debut on October 5th.

