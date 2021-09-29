5-anime-premieres-in-october-on-crunchyroll-to-keep-an-eye-on

The arrival of a new season also represents the beginning of a new anime season in Japan. including some long-awaited premieres and new seasons of animations that already have a well-established fan base.

Cowboy Bebop │ Find out who’s who in the opening of the new series from Netflix

The 10 Best isekai animes to watch

As 12 best anime songs of all time

The big highlight of the season is the long-awaited

Blade Runner: Black Lotus

, which takes place in the same universe as the movies and serves as a prequel to the recent

Blade Runner 2045

. With a very different look, it’s a great choice for science fiction fans or simply for those who like the good old cyberpunk look. Platinum End

, anime produced by the same creators as

Death Note and that brings a theme somewhat similar – with the difference that now we have a dispute of young people to occupy God’s place instead of a murderous notebook.