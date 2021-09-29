5 anime premieres in October on Crunchyroll to keep an eye on
The arrival of a new season also represents the beginning of a new anime season in Japan. including some long-awaited premieres and new seasons of animations that already have a well-established fan base.
The big highlight of the season is the long-awaited
Blade Runner: Black Lotus
, which takes place in the same universe as the movies and serves as a prequel to the recent
Blade Runner 2045
. With a very different look, it’s a great choice for science fiction fans or simply for those who like the good old cyberpunk look. Platinum End
, anime produced by the same creators as
Death Note and that brings a theme somewhat similar – with the difference that now we have a dispute of young people to occupy God’s place instead of a murderous notebook.
