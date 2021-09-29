5 anime premieres in October on Crunchyroll to keep an eye on

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
1
5-anime-premieres-in-october-on-crunchyroll-to-keep-an-eye-on

The arrival of a new season also represents the beginning of a new anime season in Japan. including some long-awaited premieres and new seasons of animations that already have a well-established fan base.

  • Cowboy Bebop │ Find out who’s who in the opening of the new series from Netflix
  • The 10 Best isekai animes to watch
  • As 12 best anime songs of all time

    • The big highlight of the season is the long-awaited

    Blade Runner: Black Lotus

    , which takes place in the same universe as the movies and serves as a prequel to the recent

    Blade Runner 2045

    . With a very different look, it’s a great choice for science fiction fans or simply for those who like the good old cyberpunk look. Platinum End

    , anime produced by the same creators as

    Death Note and that brings a theme somewhat similar – with the difference that now we have a dispute of young people to occupy God’s place instead of a murderous notebook.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    Black Lotus will expand Blade Runner’s universe and connect the two films (Image: Disclosure /Crunchyroll)

    According to Crunchyroll, they are 12 new animes that debut in the first weeks of October, on called Japanese autumn season. As usual, all of these productions will be available in simulcast format, meaning they will be streamed one hour after airing in Japan.

    And to help you decide which stories to follow ,

    Canaltech

    lists the main animes for you to keep an eye on Crunchyroll this season.

    • Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,90/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 30 free days!

    5. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon

    The sequel to

    InuYasha was one of the big surprises of last year, bringing a new generation of youkai on an adventure into a world all too familiar to fans. And the story has shown that it sustains itself far beyond nostalgia, with the daughters of InuYasha and Sesshomaru having to fight their own battles from now on.

    And the second season continues this pleasant journey . This time, protagonists Moroha, Setsuna and Towa follow behind Kirinmaru, the dangerous youkai who wants to turn the world into chaos. The interesting thing is that, as shown in the first episodes of the anime, this new villain is linked to the protagonists’ family, being an old rival of his grandfather — which connects very well Yashahime with the original anime.

    4. 30 Eighty Six

    Another anime which also gets new episodes and deserves to be checked is

    90 Eighty Six

    . Despite its rather strange name, it creates a very interesting setting of a world constantly at war, as battles are fought by robots and therefore there are no casualties. That is, until we discover the existence of a battalion formed by an ethnic minority that is forced to fight.

    This description makes it clear that the anime brings quite heavy discussions about racism and exclusion in the midst of futuristic and science fiction themes. And the new season should deepen this issue, as the initial tension between the battalion commander — and who is part of the people who control the country — and the battalion members has already been brought under control.

    3. Sakugan

    An anime season wouldn’t be complete without a good story with giant robots and charismatic characters. And that’s where it comes in

    Sakugan, the new project by Satelight Studio and the same creators of the classic Macros

    . In the plot, humanity lives in small fortresses in the middle of mountains — the so-called Colonies — to take refuge from the monsters that populate the world.

    And that’s where we are introduced to a father and a daughter who live as markers, the only people fit enough to step outside the walls and face the Maze guy to map the region — and of course they’ll do it with giant robots.

    But the mechas aren’t the only highlight of

    Sakugan

    . As the trailer itself presents, the father-daughter dynamic is what really catches the eye in the plot, as is its gallery of supporting characters. It is the typical story that promises to mix well action, adventure, drama and comedy.

    2. Platinum End

    The simple fact of being produced by the same creators of

    Death Note

    already makes

    Platinum End

    into the crosshairs of many people. However, the anime’s premise is even more interesting: a young man with no prospect of life tries to kill himself, but is saved by an angel and discovers that he was chosen to participate in a game with others 10 people to decide who will replace God.

    And of course this competition is not about who is nicer. As the trailer proposes, they’ll have to kill themselves until only one remains — battle royale style — and that won’t be easy.

    1. Blade Runner: Black Lotus

    Here’s a very unusual anime. In addition to being inspired by a movie — something very rare to find — it leaves aside the classic style that we know of the style and goes totally into 3D animation. For that reason alone, it draws attention.

    Produced by Crunchyroll in partnership with Adult Swim,

    Blade Runner: Black Lotus

    serves as a bridge between the original feature and

    Blade Runner 2049

    and will have some characters known to fans. As the trailer presents, the plot will focus on the story of Elle, a replicant created with an unknown purpose who simply wakes up in Los Angeles from 2032 and ends up in the crosshairs of both the local police and large corporations.

    In all, they will be 12 episodes released weekly and will be directed by the duo Shinji Aramaki and Kenki Kamiyama, from

    Ghost in the Shell: SAC 2032, and produced by Shinchiro Watanabe, who has nothing less than

    Cowboy Bebop

    and

    Samurai Champloo

    on your resume.

    Other premieres

    In addition to these five productions, Crunchyroll has announced other animes that arrive on the platform for this season which starts in the month of October. Check which ones are:

    • The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made
        • takt op.Destiny
      • Ganbare Doukichan
      • Tawawa on Monday (Season 2)
      • Muv-Luv Alternative
      • High Guardian Spice
      • The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat
      • The Faraway Paladin
      • Restaurant in Another World (Season 2)
      • World’s End Harem

        • The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window

      Besides these, the streaming confirmed that it will continue showing

      Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,

      One Piece

      , Fena: Pirate Princess

      and

      Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.

      Source: Crunchyroll

      Did you like this article?

      Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

      Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
      1

    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Volvo XC40 Pure Electric Preview | SUV may be the best electric in Brazil

    Volvo XC40 Pure Electric Preview | SUV may be the best electric in Brazil

    September 22, 2021
    Photo of Iron Man creates a way to face Magneto fairly in comics

    Iron Man creates a way to face Magneto fairly in comics

    September 24, 2021
    Photo of Microsoft Azure exposes data from all customers in serious security breach

    Microsoft Azure exposes data from all customers in serious security breach

    August 28, 2021
    Photo of Roblox will require confirmation of age and documents from players

    Roblox will require confirmation of age and documents from players

    September 22, 2021
    Check Also
    Close
    Back to top button