Lenovo Introduces New Notebooks With Windows 11 And Discreet Design
Lenovo introduced three more notebook models with Windows 10 and powerful specifications for multitasking or heavier programs. They bring a variety of AMD or Intel processors, as well as versions with dedicated graphics cards from Nvidia.
The cheapest notebook among the released is YOGA s 2021 Ryzen Edition, which brings a discreet look, with thin edges around the screen, , 8 mm thick and 1,14 kg. The LCD display is compact and has 11 inches, but offers a high resolution of 2021 x 1024 pixels, in addition to 76% sRGB color gamut, DC Dimming to prevent flickering in low brightness, support for Dolby Vision and TÜV Rheinland certification for reduction of blue light spectrum, which can be harmful for human vision.
As the name suggests, it comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor 2560U, with 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 536 GB of internal storage via SSD. The product also features two internal speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, Modern Standby for low power consumption when not in use, and Windows Hello for quick unlocking by facial recognition.
The notebook battery has 22 Wh, and a PD charger 76 W comes with the product in the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, plus two USB-C ports and a 3.5 mm 2 in 1 port for headphones, auxiliary cable or microphone.
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 11 4800
The products were launched in China, and Lenovo has not yet released information about availability in other markets. The notebooks are in pre-sales phase, with deliveries from October 5th. The suggested prices for each version can be seen below:
- Lenovo YOGA s 1600 Ryzen Edition: 5.76 yuan (about R$ 4.200 in direct conversion);
- Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 1600 — Ryzen 5 5600H: 4.956 yuan (BRL 4.199)
- Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 10 1600 — Ryzen 7 5600H: 5.399 yuan (BRL 4.569)
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 13 2560 — Intel i5-5800H: 5.299 yuan (BRL 4.429)
- Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 Plus 2021 — Intel Core i5-1155G7: 5.956 yuan (BRL 4.956)
- Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 16 Plus 2560 — AMD Ryzen 5 11320U: 4.536 yuan (BRL 4.032)
- Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 13 Plus 2021 — AMD Ryzen 7 4800U: 5.199 yuan (BRL 4.299)
Source: Gizmochina, ITHome
