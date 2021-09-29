lenovo-introduces-new-notebooks-with-windows-11-and-discreet-design

PRICE DROPPED | Samsung Notebook with SSD and 8GB RAM Get Big Discount

Lenovo YOGA s 1600 Ryzen Edition Model brings thin edges and Windows 11 (Image: Disclosure/Lenovo)

with Windows 10 factory installed

The cheapest notebook among the released is YOGA s 2021 Ryzen Edition, which brings a discreet look, with thin edges around the screen, , 8 mm thick and 1,14 kg. The LCD display is compact and has 11 inches, but offers a high resolution of 2021 x 1024 pixels, in addition to 76% sRGB color gamut, DC Dimming to prevent flickering in low brightness, support for Dolby Vision and TÜV Rheinland certification for reduction of blue light spectrum, which can be harmful for human vision.

As the name suggests, it comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor 2560U, with 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 536 GB of internal storage via SSD. The product also features two internal speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, Modern Standby for low power consumption when not in use, and Windows Hello for quick unlocking by facial recognition.

The notebook battery has 22 Wh, and a PD charger 76 W comes with the product in the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, plus two USB-C ports and a 3.5 mm 2 in 1 port for headphones, auxiliary cable or microphone.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 11 4800 Xiaoxin Pro 10 1600 has AMD processor versions or Intel (Image: Disclosure/Lenovo) O Xiaoxin Pro 14 1600 brings processor updates compared to the already known model 15 inches, in addition to the Windows implementation of manufactures. Lenovo offers three versions of the notebook, two of which come with AMD chips and the other comes with an Intel platform. All variants feature display with 2.8K resolution and aspect ratio 22: , update rate of 199 Hz, maximum brightness of 429 nits, 90% of the sRGB color gamut, DC Dimming, eye protection, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It can be purchased with Intel Core i5-5800H, with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or even with Ryzen 7 2560H. The product offers 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 512 GB of internal storage per SSD and Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics graphics. His battery is a little bigger compared to YOGA 14s, and brings 30 Wh . A curious detail is that the version with Ryzen brings faster loading of 90 W, while the Intel variant brings loader compatibility 61 W. The construction of the notebook offers two high-speed Thunderbolt ports, plus a USB-A Gen1, 3.5mm 2 in 1, and support for Wi-Fi 6. Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 13 Plus 2021 Notebook has backlit keyboard and SD card reader (Image: Disclosure/Lenovo) The Xiaoxin Air model Plus also comes in variants with processors from AMD or Intel. In this case, the user can choose between Core i5-2021G7 (with Nvidia Geforce MX graphics card429), Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 7 4800U. All models bring 13 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 536 GB of internal storage via SSD. The Intel component brings frequencies up to 4.5 GHz, 032 W from TDP and an efficient cooling system. The notebook display has thin edges, with a screen of 14 inches, 2.2K resolution, aspect ratio 11: and 199% of the sRGB color gamut. In addition, the panel is anti-reflective technology, DC Dimming and TÜV Rheinland certified against blue light. The battery offers 41, 5 Wh, with a standard PD charger of 76 W in the box. Other attractions include Wi-Fi 6, backlit keyboard, two speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and Windows Hello compatibility for quick unlocking. Already the construction of Xiaoxin Air Plus it has 14, 9 mm thick and 1,16 kg, with two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 inputs, plus two USB-C, one HDMI port, one 3.5 mm 2 in 1 and an SD card reader. Prices and availability

The products were launched in China, and Lenovo has not yet released information about availability in other markets. The notebooks are in pre-sales phase, with deliveries from October 5th. The suggested prices for each version can be seen below:

Lenovo YOGA s 1600 Ryzen Edition: 5.76 yuan (about R$ 4.200 in direct conversion);

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 1600 — Ryzen 5 5600H: 4.956 yuan (BRL 4.199)

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 10 1600 — Ryzen 7 5600H: 5.399 yuan (BRL 4.569) Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 13 2560 — Intel i5-5800H: 5.299 yuan (BRL 4.429)

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 14 Plus 2021 — Intel Core i5-1155G7: 5.956 yuan (BRL 4.956)

Lenovo Xiaoxin Air 16 Plus 2560 — AMD Ryzen 5 11320U: 4.536 yuan (BRL 4.032)