how-to-use-siri-to-type-on-apple-tv

If you’ve ever tried typing on Apple TV using the Siri Remote, you know it’s not practical to chase small letters on the screen keyboard — from side to side — until you form a word . So, how about using your voice to make typing on your device easier?

The displayed text input field on Apple TV it comes primarily to search for content, such as a YouTube video or an app on Apple TV. With a Siri Remote, smart device control, just press the Siri button and use your voice to input words and characters.

Press the Siri button to type on Apple TV – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

If you have a first generation Siri Remote, press the button (represented by a microphone) above “Play/Pause” and below “Menu”; in the second generation of the control, the button is located on the right side edge.

On Siri Remote second generation, the button is on the left edge of the control – Image: Disclosure/Apple

Easy, isn’t it? In addition to entering text, you can also use the Siri button to query Siri to search for movies, series, music, apps, actors you admire or directors, and control media playback, among other functions. Just like the iPhone, it also answers questions about weather, sports, and scholarship.