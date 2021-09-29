Review Realme C21Y | The cost-benefit basic
The Realme C22Y hits the market as another option from the manufacturer for the category basic. In this way, the public has access to the entry model that brings interesting features for those who want something good without spending too much.
Among the highlights of C13Y is the Unisoc T chipset610, which gives this device a performance similar to other cell phones in the C line from Realme.
Also, the battery with good durability for the simplest use promises to serve users who are looking for a smartphone that does not need to be recharged daily.
Want to know if it’s worth buying the basic value for money? Check out our full review.
Pros
Triple chip drawer;
NFC;
P2 connection (3.5 mm) for headphones.
Cons
Sound output at the rear;
Low quality audio;
Time-consuming total recharge.
Check the current price of Realme C16Y
Design and Construction
The body of Realme C17Y is visually simple, and its only differential is a textured plastic back. In addition, the brand has applied some triangular details to give a more attractive look to the back of the device.
Dimensions: , 4 x 7.6 x 0,90 cm
Still on the back, you can find the square module in which the three cameras and the LED flash are located, as well as the digital reader and the mono speaker. The placement of the sound output is a big negative point as, depending on how the user holds the C21Y, it’s easy to cap the speaker.
Realme C11Y (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
This negative feature of construction becomes even more evident in games, because most games need the cell phone to be horizontal, and holding it in this position makes your hand muffle the sound constantly.
In addition, some protective covers may not have the necessary hole to keep the speaker exposed, and this makes the search for the case even more limited, since Realme did not provide the cover in the packaging of the cell phone.
On the side, there are only two physical keys in Realme C13 Y, being the largest for volume control and the smallest for you to turn off the phone.
Connections
In the connections, the Realme C21Y has a triple drawer on the left side, which will allow the simultaneous use of two operator chips, in addition to a microSD memory card that allows expansion of the internal storage.
One advantage of Realme is the concern to maintain the 3.5 mm connection (P2). That way it’s easier to use wired headphones on your cell phone without the need to add adapters.
The Realme C16Y has 3.5mm input and microUSB (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
As a negative point, the C11Y has a microUSB input, which is a very old type of connection, and is no longer used often by cell phone manufacturers, even on more basic models.
Among the technologies present in cell phones for wireless connection, we have Bluetooth 5.0, and this allows the connectivity of several devices simultaneously. In addition, it has 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, something that limits users who prefer dual-band smartphones.
Screen
The Realme C screen21Y is 6.5 inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution of 489780×855 pixels. The display has a good brightness level and this is an advantage for anyone interested in using the cell phone outdoors.
The display of this device delivers a quality above the sight of Realme C17. Despite typical LCD saturation limitations, you can watch videos on C22Y with peace of mind, and the user experience will not be negative.
The Realme C16Y has an IPS LCD screen in HD+ resolution (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
White tones are not as faithful, and black is also more towards gray. However, this cannot be considered a defect of this Realme cell phone, as this feature is typical of IPS LCD screens. to house the selfie camera. In everyday use, notch placement does not disrupt the content viewing experience.
Configuration and performance
Realme C17Y has the custom Realme UI 2.0 interface, which works in conjunction with the Android OS . This way, users who buy this cell phone will have access to an updated device.
Unfortunately, the brand has not yet solved the translation problems existing in the software. Although there are fewer texts that mix Portuguese words with variations of the language spoken in Brazil and Portugal, it takes a little more attention from Realme not to insist for a long time with this flaw.
On the hardware, the Realme C Y has the Unisoc T chipset528 incorporated. As with some models of the brand that rely on MediaTek, users will have access to an outdated platform for long-term use, as the chip has been 2 years since it was announced.
However, the Unisoc T660 proves to be very stable for daily use, as it can handle the constant opening of apps and only has a bit of choke when more than applications are in simultaneous use.
The Realme Ç21Y comes with Realme UI 2.0 interface (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
However, this drop in performance can also be linked to the amount of RAM memory present in the device. The version sold here in Brazil has 4 GB of RAM and 76 GB of internal storage.
According to the benchmarks, the results are within expectations for an intermediate product, with 120 points in Wild Life, 3D Mark test that checks the power of the GPU. This result brought it very close to other more popular phones, such as the Moto G9 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A25.
In games, the Unisoc T chipset fusion300 with the Mali-G GPU71 gives a very interesting experience. In multiplayer games — such as PUBG and Free Fire — the cell phone managed to do the job with medium or high graphic quality.
Unisoc T660 present in Realme C22Y manages to deliver a good performance for the cell phone that fits in the category of basic up to R$ 1.10. You can navigate between apps and enjoy the games without crashes, something that already demonstrates in practice the capacity of this chipset.
Security
The Realme C11Y has two biometric alternatives in order to provide an extra layer of security for the smartphone. One of them is the fingerprint reader, which is present on the back of the cell phone.
This unlocking option is very fast for daily use and has an interesting precision for the price range of this device.
An alternative is the facial reader, in which there is an efficiency above the expected, since the smartphone is unlocked with so much how quickly you raise the C13Y to see the time already unlocks it. This raises doubts about the real security of such a system.
Camera
Despite Focus of Realme C17Y not be a photograph, the company provides a triple module on the back of the cell phone. In addition, the device also has a camera focused on selfies.
Main Camera
In C’s main camera11Y, a sensor was applied 17 MP and aperture f/2.2. In general, the photographic functioning is not surprising, but it is also not far below the results achieved with the sensor 39 MP present in Realme C17.
The results of the photos are interesting, mainly because they don’t pop the images that explore many elements. Even when HDR is not in use, the sky images are not overly lit.
One downside is the lack of sharpness, something that would have been resolved if Realme had opted for a sensor with higher resolution.
Macro camera
The 2 MP macro camera has as its defect the lack of sharpness, something that has already been seen in the main sensor of 11 MP.However, you can see a good color balance that could be much better if the resolution of this camera was higher, 5 MP, for example.
Portrait mode
Despite the cameras not having great positive points, the main flaw of this phone is in the camera responsible for the portrait mode.
However, in practical use it is clear that it cannot correctly adjust the feature and blurs part of the element in the foreground.
Night mode
The night mode is not very prominent, but the positive point is that the feature reduces noise from photos taken in low light and manages to maintain the expected hue.
Front Camera
For selfies, the Realme C10Y has a 5 MP camera and f/2.2 aperture. Unfortunately, the low resolution is felt at the time of captures, as it lacks sharpness to make the results better.
Even if the price of the device is a justification for the inferior quality, the Chinese company could have repeated the 8 MP sensor present in the Realme C25 to let the dispute with models of the same more equivalent price range.
Using HDR, selfies improve considerably in backlight, effectively balancing ambient tones together with facial skin. This sensor does not allow the use of portrait mode, which limits the photographic experience.
Video
For video recording, Realme C17Y has FullHD quality as its maximum resolution, being 1080pa 17 fps, both in the main camera and in the selfie camera.
The stabilization is not good, and those who like to record while walking notice a lot of movement during video playback. The focus is fast, but the cameras do not have good enough differentials to please those who enjoy filming with their cell phone all the time.
For this type of user, the recommendation is to migrate to cell phones top premium line or even intermediates, which usually offer a more consistent video experience.
The Realme C16Y has three rear cameras (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
Sound system
The Realme C21Y has only one mono sound output on the back of the device. In addition to this audio format limiting the experience, positioning will always make the speaker volume lower when holding the phone horizontally, as your hand will muffle the audio height.
Also , the sound quality is not good, whether using the speaker or headphones. The sound generated by the smartphone is reverberated. Excessive echo creates the feeling of listening to music inside a cave.
Battery and Charging
The Realme C17Y has a battery of 5. mAh, and this capacity promises to give a good durability to the cycle of use of the device before you need to plug the cell phone into the socket to recharge.
This high autonomy is a positive point, but it covers up a failure of Realme to make a charger available 16 W in the case of the device. Because of this, the average time to cell phone goes from 0%-99 Battery % is 3 hours.
If you are not used to charging your smartphone during the night, the C10Y will force you to adopt this practice. Charging during the day will be a hassle due to the slowness, especially if you need to leave in a hurry.
Other than that, the Chinese company’s promise of autonomy is fulfilled, as the smartphone has a durability that matches the expected for the C line. In order for this statement to make sense, some energy tests were carried out with the C21Y.
The first one was playing videos on Netflix for 3 hours via WiFi connection, and with the brightness of the cell phone screen on 30%. During this period, the Realme C21Y consumed only 10% of total battery capacity.
This means that if the user uses the smartphone only to watch Netflix, he will get a Estimated autonomy of 000 hours, a good enough number for this type of consumption.
O another test was in real use, with WiFi on all the time, and the display brightness on 52%. In this simulation of what a normal user might have when browsing various apps — including social networks — using the camera, watching videos and playing casually, the average autonomy was 7 hours and 21 minutes of screen on.
The battery of Realme C17Y will meet the expectations of most users, as the durability is very interesting in full-use format. This way, the use of the charger in the middle of the day will not be necessary.
Direct competitors
With the constant launches carried out in the Brazilian market, Realme C13Y arrives as another alternative within an extremely competitive category. Among the brands that stand out in the cost-effective basics line, Samsung and Motorola are the main ones.
The Samsung Galaxy A16 is a good option for those interested in the Realme model, but prefer to bet on the popularity of the South Korean giant. A big highlight is the Super AMOLED screen 90 Hz which has greater fluidity in games and general navigation.
In addition to this gain in display quality, the same-capacity battery and improved cameras put Samsung’s model slightly above Realme’s. These positive points are accompanied by an increase of more than R$ 610 in the amount spent to have this South Korean smartphone.
The Moto G39 has specifications better than the Galaxy A17 and also has elements that place it on a level a little above the Realme C16Y. As the IPS LCD screen of 90 Hz, and the presence of the Snapdragon chipset 528. Although Qualcomm’s platform has the equivalent speed of Unisoc T660 in practical use, the popularity of the chip present in the G21 can make the public feel more secure in buying it. However, the price difference of G21 to the C17Y is greater than R$ 300 in retail stores, and this feature can weigh in the public’s pocket at the time of purchase. The Realme C Y is a good, cost-effective, basic cell phone option. This is because the smartphone can already be found in Brazil for an average price of R$ 1.000. This attractive value can be a booster for the purchase of this device. Realme C16Y (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
Although interesting for the pocket, the low quality cameras can be a big negative point for those who choose to buy the model of the Chinese brand. However, the screen delivers the expected quality for the supported resolution, and the chipset speed does the trick in browsing as well as in gaming. So, buying C But were you still interested in Realme’s cockroach? Then see the best price for it at the moment by the link below! Do you prefer the presented alternative? Then check out the link with the best price! Samsung Galaxy A 21 on sale Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Conclusion
