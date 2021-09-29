Review Realme C21Y | The cost-benefit basic

The Realme C22Y hits the market as another option from the manufacturer for the category basic. In this way, the public has access to the entry model that brings interesting features for those who want something good without spending too much.

Among the highlights of C13Y is the Unisoc T chipset610, which gives this device a performance similar to other cell phones in the C line from Realme.

Also, the battery with good durability for the simplest use promises to serve users who are looking for a smartphone that does not need to be recharged daily.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Want to know if it’s worth buying the basic value for money? Check out our full review.

Pros

Good overall performance;

Triple chip drawer;

NFC;

P2 connection (3.5 mm) for headphones.

Cons

Fails in the interface translation;

Sound output at the rear;

Low quality audio;

Time-consuming total recharge.

Check the current price of Realme C16Y

Design and Construction

The body of Realme C17Y is visually simple, and its only differential is a textured plastic back. In addition, the brand has applied some triangular details to give a more attractive look to the back of the device.

Dimensions: , 4 x 7.6 x 0,90 cm

Weight: 200 grams

Still on the back, you can find the square module in which the three cameras and the LED flash are located, as well as the digital reader and the mono speaker. The placement of the sound output is a big negative point as, depending on how the user holds the C21Y, it’s easy to cap the speaker.

Realme C11Y (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

This negative feature of construction becomes even more evident in games, because most games need the cell phone to be horizontal, and holding it in this position makes your hand muffle the sound constantly.

In addition, some protective covers may not have the necessary hole to keep the speaker exposed, and this makes the search for the case even more limited, since Realme did not provide the cover in the packaging of the cell phone.

On the side, there are only two physical keys in Realme C13 Y, being the largest for volume control and the smallest for you to turn off the phone.

Connections

In the connections, the Realme C21Y has a triple drawer on the left side, which will allow the simultaneous use of two operator chips, in addition to a microSD memory card that allows expansion of the internal storage. One advantage of Realme is the concern to maintain the 3.5 mm connection (P2). That way it’s easier to use wired headphones on your cell phone without the need to add adapters. The Realme C16Y has 3.5mm input and microUSB (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) As a negative point, the C11Y has a microUSB input, which is a very old type of connection, and is no longer used often by cell phone manufacturers, even on more basic models. Among the technologies present in cell phones for wireless connection, we have Bluetooth 5.0, and this allows the connectivity of several devices simultaneously. In addition, it has 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, something that limits users who prefer dual-band smartphones. Screen The Realme C screen21Y is 6.5 inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution of 489780×855 pixels. The display has a good brightness level and this is an advantage for anyone interested in using the cell phone outdoors. The display of this device delivers a quality above the sight of Realme C17. Despite typical LCD saturation limitations, you can watch videos on C22Y with peace of mind, and the user experience will not be negative. The Realme C16Y has an IPS LCD screen in HD+ resolution (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) White tones are not as faithful, and black is also more towards gray. However, this cannot be considered a defect of this Realme cell phone, as this feature is typical of IPS LCD screens. to house the selfie camera. In everyday use, notch placement does not disrupt the content viewing experience. Configuration and performance

Realme C17Y has the custom Realme UI 2.0 interface, which works in conjunction with the Android OS . This way, users who buy this cell phone will have access to an updated device. Unfortunately, the brand has not yet solved the translation problems existing in the software. Although there are fewer texts that mix Portuguese words with variations of the language spoken in Brazil and Portugal, it takes a little more attention from Realme not to insist for a long time with this flaw. On the hardware, the Realme C Y has the Unisoc T chipset528 incorporated. As with some models of the brand that rely on MediaTek, users will have access to an outdated platform for long-term use, as the chip has been 2 years since it was announced. However, the Unisoc T660 proves to be very stable for daily use, as it can handle the constant opening of apps and only has a bit of choke when more than applications are in simultaneous use. The Realme Ç21Y comes with Realme UI 2.0 interface (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) However, this drop in performance can also be linked to the amount of RAM memory present in the device. The version sold here in Brazil has 4 GB of RAM and 76 GB of internal storage. According to the benchmarks, the results are within expectations for an intermediate product, with 120 points in Wild Life, 3D Mark test that checks the power of the GPU. This result brought it very close to other more popular phones, such as the Moto G9 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A25. In games, the Unisoc T chipset fusion300 with the Mali-G GPU71 gives a very interesting experience. In multiplayer games — such as PUBG and Free Fire — the cell phone managed to do the job with medium or high graphic quality. Unisoc T660 present in Realme C22Y manages to deliver a good performance for the cell phone that fits in the category of basic up to R$ 1.10. You can navigate between apps and enjoy the games without crashes, something that already demonstrates in practice the capacity of this chipset. Security The Realme C11Y has two biometric alternatives in order to provide an extra layer of security for the smartphone. One of them is the fingerprint reader, which is present on the back of the cell phone. This unlocking option is very fast for daily use and has an interesting precision for the price range of this device. The Realme C fingerprint reader16Y is on the back of the phone (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) An alternative is the facial reader, in which there is an efficiency above the expected, since the smartphone is unlocked with so much how quickly you raise the C13Y to see the time already unlocks it. This raises doubts about the real security of such a system. Camera