Lenovo Legion Duel 3 is confirmed with Snapdragon 898 processor

Lenovo owns the Motorola brand, but it also has its own line of smartphones on the market. In Brazil, it has the Legion Phone Duel, a model focused on games launched in 2020. This year, it won a successor, the Legion Phone Duel 2, which brought some improvements, but was also the target of controversy due to its fragility.

Now, information begins to appear citing its successor, the model that will eventually be called Legion 3 Pro in China and Legion Duel 3 in the rest of the world. Aimed at the gamer audience, one can imagine that performance will be one of its main pillars, and Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo’s smartphone business in China, confirmed some details.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 (Image: Press Release/Lenovo)

From what he reported, the new model of the Legion family should be made official with the Qualcomm SM8450 platform, which by all indications will be publicly called Snapdragon 898. In other words, it will be one of the first smartphones to feature such a new feature.

Furthermore, he also confirmed that one of the highlights of this chipset is a much more powerful graphics card. Rumors say that, overall, the Snapdragon 898 will be about 20% superior to the Snapdragon 888, present in the current generation.

Chen Jin still says the smartphone will be released before the new year, but it’s not clear whether he’s referring to the Western calendar or the Chinese New Year, which will be on February 1, 2022.

Either way, it will be necessary to keep waiting for news, and certainly rumors citing the new device will surface. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss out on the details.

Source: GSMArena, GizChina

