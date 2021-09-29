learn-about-the-most-common-lottery-scams-and-how-to-avoid-them

Who has never bet on the Mega-Sena? Lottery games attract thousands of players with each new contest held, who dream of getting lucky and reaching the millionaire prize. Although this activity is usually associated with Lottery Houses, the advent of the digital age also makes it possible for people to place bets over the Internet.

Microsoft warns of gangs which offers phishing on demand

How to view lottery results on the internet

Criminal attacks against gamers almost tripled in the last year

For those less adapted to the digital world, the pandemic caused by covid-19 ended up forcing the migration to the Internet, with many players having to place bets virtually. With this, cyber criminals began to see new ways of getting money, from scams using what opened the lottery games as a pretext.

To Alberto Freitas, CTO of Intersena, platform of online betting, the internet can be a safe environment for betting, but it is necessary that users are always alert, as scammers can present themselves in different ways, such as by phone calls, SMS or e-mail. He concludes by stating that the main security measure is to always check all information and, in case of doubt, contact the platform responsible for the lottery game.