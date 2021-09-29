Learn about the most common lottery scams and how to avoid them
Who has never bet on the Mega-Sena? Lottery games attract thousands of players with each new contest held, who dream of getting lucky and reaching the millionaire prize. Although this activity is usually associated with Lottery Houses, the advent of the digital age also makes it possible for people to place bets over the Internet.
For those less adapted to the digital world, the pandemic caused by covid-19 ended up forcing the migration to the Internet, with many players having to place bets virtually. With this, cyber criminals began to see new ways of getting money, from scams using what opened the lottery games as a pretext.
To Alberto Freitas, CTO of Intersena, platform of online betting, the internet can be a safe environment for betting, but it is necessary that users are always alert, as scammers can present themselves in different ways, such as by phone calls, SMS or e-mail. He concludes by stating that the main security measure is to always check all information and, in case of doubt, contact the platform responsible for the lottery game.
Intersena conducted a survey to gather the most common lottery scams that people end up being victims of both on the Internet and in real life. In general, criminals trick victims through social engineering tricks, promising rewards if the person clicks on a link, or, in other cases, even stealing bet slips.
The three most common lottery scams, according to the Intersena survey, are as follows:
: It is common for Internet users to receive emails or SMS informing about a supposed prize in a lottery game, even without any bet having been made. These messages often contain links to websites that may steal data from the person who accessed it. Avoid believing in this type of notification;
Phishing
: A lot Phishing is a common category of scam consisting of the theft of data and personal information, with scammers posing as representatives of some well-known institution. In the case of lottery games, attempts of this type of crime occur with alleged representatives of the Caixa Econômica Federal contacting people and informing them about a prize, but to redeem it some personal data is needed. If you receive a contact of this type and are in doubt, try to contact the company by official means.
Intersena also points out that scammers are everywhere, and that the first step to avoid them is to always check any type of information from official sources, thus avoiding becoming another victim of this type of scam.
In addition, it is recommended that users mark as unwanted messages (spam) any suspicious movement, from dubious emails to unusual links; and also report this content to the companies responsible for the games. Finally, the online betting platform emphasizes that you never share personal information and credit card number with third parties; and that no extra fees are charged after placing any bet.
