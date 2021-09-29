Unpublished fossil reveals carnivorous dinosaur that lived in the interior of SP

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
0
unpublished-fossil-reveals-carnivorous-dinosaur-that-lived-in-the-interior-of-sp

Paleontologists presented the discovery of a new dinosaur fossil, which would have lived about millions of years, in the rural area of ​​the city of Monte Alto, in the interior of São Paulo. Named Kurupi itaata, the creature belongs to the abelisaurid family and the first carnivore found in the city, which is already the scene of several other fossil discoveries and which also has a museum of paleontology.

  • Biped dinosaurs wagging their tails to walk better, says study
  • Guinness proves: oldest dinosaurs in the world were gauchos
  • Dinosaur fossil as dangerous as T. Rex is found in Uzbekistan

    • Fabiano Vidou Iori, one of the paleontologists responsible for the study of the fossil, reveals that the material was found in 860 during a digging process that ended up only in 860. The specialist says that they found, initially, only the bones of the pelvis, but that new excavations also revealed some vertebrae.

    Image: Reproduction/Iori et al.

    With that, they discovered that it was an unprecedented carnivorous dinosaur, distantly related to Tyrannosaurus Rex and the family room of the abelisaurids found in Brazil. In addition, it is the second found in the Bauru basin, which today covers Minas Gerais, Paraná and São Paulo. The material was found in a rock that has been around for more than millions of years, and the dinosaur may have been one of the last to live in the region before the extinction, which happened at the end of the Cretaceous period.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

    Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The Kurupi itaata would have small arms, like other abelisaurs, in addition to having small triangular-shaped projections on the lateral structures that connect the vertebrae. The researchers believe that the dinosaur’s bones would have been exposed for a while before going through the fossilization process, as cracks were found that indicate prolonged exposure to the storms.

You can check the study at this link.

Source: g1, Folha de São Paulo

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Joe Biden evaluated the process in Afghanistan with Boris Johnson

Joe Biden evaluated the process in Afghanistan with Boris Johnson

August 23, 2021
Photo of Realme Band 2 is presented with larger screen and monitoring of oxygen levels

Realme Band 2 is presented with larger screen and monitoring of oxygen levels

September 15, 2021
Photo of Microsoft Surface Duo 2 arrives with Snapdragon 888, 90 Hz screens and triple camera

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 arrives with Snapdragon 888, 90 Hz screens and triple camera

September 22, 2021
Photo of Toyota Corolla's new multimedia center loses mirroring, but gains size

Toyota Corolla's new multimedia center loses mirroring, but gains size

September 16, 2021
WhatsApp
Back to top button