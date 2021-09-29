Unpublished fossil reveals carnivorous dinosaur that lived in the interior of SP
Paleontologists presented the discovery of a new dinosaur fossil, which would have lived about millions of years, in the rural area of the city of Monte Alto, in the interior of São Paulo. Named Kurupi itaata, the creature belongs to the abelisaurid family and the first carnivore found in the city, which is already the scene of several other fossil discoveries and which also has a museum of paleontology.
The Kurupi itaata would have small arms, like other abelisaurs, in addition to having small triangular-shaped projections on the lateral structures that connect the vertebrae. The researchers believe that the dinosaur’s bones would have been exposed for a while before going through the fossilization process, as cracks were found that indicate prolonged exposure to the storms.
Source: g1, Folha de São Paulo
