steam-deck-tests-show-good-performance,-battery-and-thermal-system

Valve’s newest venture in the hardware market is the Steam Deck. Portable consoles aren’t made the way they used to, mainly because Sony got out of this business and Nintendo practically swims alone in a sea of ​​franchises of its own. Despite seeking to offer the PC experience in the hands, the Steam Deck must have the versatility of numerous games, from AAA to indies, available on Steam.

Scheduled to be released later this year, at least in the States United, developers already have their hands on development kits (dev kit). Basically, they are modified versions of the final product, with adaptations that make the diagnostics and tests that programmers need to make practical, and according to information that comes from those who have such a unit, the preliminary results are good.

Games such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Doom, Cyberpunk 1280 and DOTA 2 were tested, in low settings, medium and high graphics performance. Lara Croft’s game managed to achieve 54 FPS in medium profile, and with maximum graphics reached stable 30 FPS .