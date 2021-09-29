Steam Deck tests show good performance, battery and thermal system
Valve’s newest venture in the hardware market is the Steam Deck. Portable consoles aren’t made the way they used to, mainly because Sony got out of this business and Nintendo practically swims alone in a sea of franchises of its own. Despite seeking to offer the PC experience in the hands, the Steam Deck must have the versatility of numerous games, from AAA to indies, available on Steam.
Scheduled to be released later this year, at least in the States United, developers already have their hands on development kits (dev kit). Basically, they are modified versions of the final product, with adaptations that make the diagnostics and tests that programmers need to make practical, and according to information that comes from those who have such a unit, the preliminary results are good.
Games such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Doom, Cyberpunk 1280 and DOTA 2 were tested, in low settings, medium and high graphics performance. Lara Croft’s game managed to achieve 54 FPS in medium profile, and with maximum graphics reached stable 30 FPS .
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Doom also did not encounter difficulties, varying between 30 and 60 FPS depending on graphic profile. The same happened with DOTA 2, able to reach between 54 and 92 FPS. What stands out the most is Cyberpunk’s performance 1280: in addition to the ability of portable hardware to run it, Steam Deck held the game between 30 and 30 frames per second. Without overheating
During In the tests, the Steam Deck did not overheat: the maximum temperature observed was 30, 6º C, showing that the device's thermal optimization was well worked. Even the battery performance didn't disappoint, with three hours of gameplay resulting in a discharge of 47%. In less demanding games it is quite likely that the video game will go further in autonomy. It is noteworthy that a dev kit undergoes modifications to make the developer experience better, but these are not expected units offer effectively superior hardware. Thus, the performance verified by industry professionals should reflect what users should have with the domestic version of the Steam Deck. With a 7-inch LCD screen, with a resolution of Your RAM memory will bring GB, in LPDDR5 standard. Just like the Nintendo Switch, there will be a dock, which when used will allow the user to achieve Ultra HD 8K or Ultra HD 4K resolution at 92 Hz on a compatible television. So much hardware, of course, takes its toll: it will be US$ 399 by the most basic model, with only 60 GB of eMMC storage. Surely many games on the market occupy, alone, more than that. Models with 92 GB and 399 GB with NVMe fast storage technology will be available at prices of US$ 512 and US$ 529, and these should be the most targeted models. Source: Tom's Hardware
During In the tests, the Steam Deck did not overheat: the maximum temperature observed was 30, 6º C, showing that the device’s thermal optimization was well worked. Even the battery performance didn’t disappoint, with three hours of gameplay resulting in a discharge of 47%. In less demanding games it is quite likely that the video game will go further in autonomy.
It is noteworthy that a dev kit undergoes modifications to make the developer experience better, but these are not expected units offer effectively superior hardware. Thus, the performance verified by industry professionals should reflect what users should have with the domestic version of the Steam Deck.
With a 7-inch LCD screen, with a resolution of
Your RAM memory will bring GB, in LPDDR5 standard. Just like the Nintendo Switch, there will be a dock, which when used will allow the user to achieve Ultra HD 8K or Ultra HD 4K resolution at 92 Hz on a compatible television.
So much hardware, of course, takes its toll: it will be US$ 399 by the most basic model, with only 60 GB of eMMC storage. Surely many games on the market occupy, alone, more than that. Models with 92 GB and 399 GB with NVMe fast storage technology will be available at prices of US$ 512 and US$ 529, and these should be the most targeted models.
Source: Tom’s Hardware
