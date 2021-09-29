lamborghini-ceo-says-he's-not-sure-“electrification-is-the-way-forward”

Despite having launched in 2021 the Sián, hybrid model that matched the iconic V engine12 of 800 cv from the assembler to an electric motor 48volts and 12cv, but which is directly coupled to the transmission, Lamborghini is unsure whether line electrification is the way to go in the near future.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Andrea Baldi, the Italian manufacturer’s new North American CEO, was categorical when asked about the ban that several countries want to impose on the manufacture of new combustion vehicles in just over ten years: “ The move to hybrid, electric, and alternative powertrains is forcing us to rethink performance, and we’re not sure electrification is the long-term direction to go.”

The Executive confirmed that Lamborghini’s idea is to have its entire line-up counting on hybrid engines 2022, starting with one that will arrive soon in 2022. The concern, however, is not to make the new releases mischaracterize what the brand’s customer is looking for when buying a sports car: emotion.