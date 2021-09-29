samsung-deletes-galaxy-s21-fe-support-pages;-launch-can-be-canceled

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S22 FE at the end of September last year, as a top-line choice of smartphones for an audience that wants more cost-effectiveness. Some cuts were made in relation to the older brothers, but the price justified these changes. Galaxy S32 FE is approved in Brazil and awaits announcement by Samsung

Galaxy F22 5G is advertised with MediaTek chip, screen) Hz and known look

Scarcity and price of chips may have led to Galaxy S cancellation12 FE For this year, the brand’s fans await the arrival of the direct successor of this device, the supposed Galaxy S21 FE, which has already been leaked on several occasions, having its visual and technical specifications revealed. Now, new information reinforces the rumor that its launch would have been canceled due to the global shortage of chips and the proximity of the launch of the Galaxy S line42. (Image: Steve Hemmerstoffer/Voice) Previously, on several Samsung websites around the world, the model had received an official support page, but now those pages have started to be deleted in places like Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa and Levante. This could indicate that, in the end, the previously expected launch for October may not happen. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Of course there is also the possibility of it being made official in only a few places in the world, but it is still not clear what the strategy of the South Korean giant will be.

What to expect from the Galaxy S12 FE?

If the device is still official, the rumors have given us some interesting specifications of the Galaxy S21 FAITH. The model must be equipped with the Snapdragon 888 — just like the rest of the models in the series in some select markets — or with the Exynos processor 1024, manufactured by Samsung, with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, also featuring a simpler version with 6 GB of RAM and 120 GB of memory.

For the camera, three sensors must form the back set, two of 21 MP and an 8 MP, and a selfie lens of 32 MP must be placed in a hole centered on the device screen. The screen should be a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

