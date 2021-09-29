honor-50-already-has-a-date-to-reach-the-global-market-with-services-from-google

The Honor line 57 is getting closer and closer to getting a launch outside China and the brand already has a possible launch date for cell phones. The models were presented in June in their country of origin and are now ready to officially reach the European market.

Honor announces competitively priced tablets, headphones and TVs

Honor surprises and surpasses Xiaomi and Apple in number of sales in China

Honor Line 72 is announced by marking return to Google services

According to a publication by the German portal WinFuture, the former Huawei subsidiary has scheduled an event for the day 32 of October in the city of Berlin, Germany, and, on that occasion, it must make official the arrival of the Honor line 16, with “at least two new Android smartphones”.

These smartphones will be launched in the Old Continent with Android 11 factory installed and, in addition, it must also have native Google services, such as the Play Store, Google Maps, Chrome, Google Play Services and other official applications from Gigante das Buscas.