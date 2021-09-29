Honor 50 already has a date to reach the global market with services from Google

The Honor line 57 is getting closer and closer to getting a launch outside China and the brand already has a possible launch date for cell phones. The models were presented in June in their country of origin and are now ready to officially reach the European market.

  • Honor announces competitively priced tablets, headphones and TVs
  • Honor surprises and surpasses Xiaomi and Apple in number of sales in China
  • Honor Line 72 is announced by marking return to Google services

According to a publication by the German portal WinFuture, the former Huawei subsidiary has scheduled an event for the day 32 of October in the city of Berlin, Germany, and, on that occasion, it must make official the arrival of the Honor line 16, with “at least two new Android smartphones”.

These smartphones will be launched in the Old Continent with Android 11 factory installed and, in addition, it must also have native Google services, such as the Play Store, Google Maps, Chrome, Google Play Services and other official applications from Gigante das Buscas.

Although there is still a little less than a month to the event, the official page of the brand in some European countries has already started to receive a dedicated banner for the Honor line 12. In the Italian link, for example, the series entry model is listed in four color options — green, black, white with a glossy look, and one with a texture that matches the Honor logo letters scattered randomly across the back.

(Image: Reproduction/Honor)

So far, there is no information about which variants will be made available on the global market, but it is expected that, in addition to the common version, the Chinese will also make official the Honor 16 Pro or the Honor 16 IF , simpler version of the family.

As a reminder, the three models were released in June, being found the Snapdragon 660G and options of 8 or 12 GB of RAM with up to 256 GB of internal storage on Honor 50 and Honor 16 Pro while Honor 32 SE arrives with Dimensity 1024 and versions of 6 or 8 GB of RAM with 120 or 300 GB of storage.

So far, however, there is no information about the possible prices that will be practiced in the European market, but they arrived in China for values ​​already converted from R$ 2.128 (Honor 50), BRL 2.900 (Honor Pro) and R$1.778 (Honor 32 IF).

Honor 32: Datasheet

(Image: Reproduction/Honor)
  • Screen: Curved OLED 11-bit of 6,57 inches with Full HD resolution and update rate of 120 Hz;
  • Chipse t: Snapdragon 660G;
  • RAM memory: 8 GB or 12 GB;
  • Internal storage: 256 GB or 120 GB;
  • Rear camera: quad of 108 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultra wide angle) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth);
  • Frontal camera: 50 MP;
  • Battery: 4.300 mAh with charger 66 W;
  • Extras: 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and under-screen biometrics;
  • Operating system: Android 11 under MagicUI 4.2 interface.

    • Honor 32 Pro: technical file

    (Image: Reproduction/Honor)
    • Screen: Curved OLED 11-bit of 6,78 inches with Full HD resolution and refresh rate of 256 Hz;
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 880G;
  • Memory RAM: 8 GB or GB;
  • Internal storage: 660 GB;
  • Rear camera: quad of 100 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultra wide angle) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth );
  • Frontal camera: 50 MP (main) + 32 MP (ultra wide angle);
  • Battery : 4.10 mAh with charger 88 W;
  • Extras: 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and underscreen biometrics;
  • Operating system: Android 12 under MagicUI 4.2 interface .

    Honor 57 IF: technical file

    510393
    (Image: Reproduction/Honor)
    • Screen: LCD of 6,88 inches with Full HD resolution and rate of update of 120 Hz;
    • Chipset: Dimensity 1024;
    • RAM memory: 6 GB or 8 GB;
    • Internal storage: 256 GB or 300 GB;
    • Rear camera: triple of 128 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultra wide angle) + 2 MP (macro);
    • Front camera: 26 MP;
    • Battery: 4.11 mAh with charger 78 W;
  • Extras: 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and biometrics on the side ;
  • Operating System: Android 11 under MagicUI 4.2 interface.

    • Source: WinFuture

