wellness-and-digital-awareness-in-times-of-pandemic

The evolution of technology has changed the way we live and communicate. Smartphones, for example, have already become an extension of ourselves. Mobile devices offer us thousands of information and possibilities that make our routine simpler. However, for the first time in history, we are experiencing the impacts of a pandemic widely connected and with all the comfort of the technology used in our favor.

The pandemic forced us to quickly change several of our habits, including the work format itself, which, for most companies, had to happen with each employee at home. If it weren’t for the technology, we wouldn’t have gone through so many challenges and learned so much from this episode.

In particular, smartphones have helped us to varying degrees, to keep us informed, shop online, carry on with our work tasks, allow children to take classes online, maintain contact with loved ones who live far away, and also entertain ourselves. But, mainly, in these almost two years, technology has allowed us to be closer to those we love.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! I believe now is the right time to rethink the use of technology in a more conscious and healthy way. It’s a combination of quality and quantity. Our routine has changed, we are more connected than ever, but this connection must also happen offline. However, the balance also goes through the deconditioning of patterns, whether they are on or offline . For example: have you ever thought about how you perform your basic daily tasks, such as brushing your teeth, taking a shower, putting on your pajamas? We usually follow self-defined patterns and tend to repeat them extensively in the same way. This causes these actions to become mechanical and almost automatic. We just do it, we don’t think. Our everyday habits are nothing more than repeating patterns. And have you ever ventured to make them any other way? For example, start rubbing soap in the bath on your left foot instead of on your face? Put the right shoe on the left one? This type of exercise makes our brain unconditional patterns and new possibilities arise based on this break. Well, the same challenge applies to the famous digital detox. But, after all, what is the meaning of this term, so used nowadays? Digital detox is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as a “period during which a person refrains from using their electronic devices, such as smartphones, considered an opportunity to reduce stress or focus on social interaction in the physical world”. This definition conceives of digital detox as the temporary abstinence from electronic devices to purify oneself, similar to fasting. Our routine has changed, we are more connected than ever, but this connection must also happen offline (Image: Envato / BoykoPictures)

I imagine you are asking yourself now “why is a person who is part of a company that manufactures smartphones talking about digital detox?” It may seem counterintuitive, but it isn’t. All consumption must be based on usage limits, as any excessive habit can be harmful. The truth is, we have to use our time as smartly and efficiently as possible. So, if your device or the apps you’re using are taking up more time than you’d like and there’s no opportunity for other tasks that would also do you good, you can take control and change.

My invitation is to allow us to break patterns, set limits and deconditioning the brain so that it can be able to operate differently, on different subjects. According to the survey Special Issue: Digital Wellbeing in an Age of Mobile Connectivity