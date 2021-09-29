The best Xiaomi phone to buy
Photo: www.ofertinha.com.br
Only in Brazil, for example, the Chinese has in its portfolio more than 48 cell phones, among top-of-the-line, intermediate and basic models
The Poco F3 is one of the most complete of today in the category and stands out for its Super AMOLED screen with rate of update of 720 Hz and Full HD+ resolution
Xiaomi’s best cost-effective phone is the Poco X3 Pro, the true successor to the ‘flagship killer’ Pocophone F1
The Redmi line is a reference when it comes to Xiaomi entry and intermediate smartphones. The most basic device can be found for about R$1.
Photo: Reprodução_Playfuldroid
If you prioritize battery life, the Poco M3 is your choice. With a tank of 6. mAh, the cell phone has simpler settings that positively help in energy consumption
Check the technical sheet 1280