tcl-may-launch-mobile-phone-with-detachable-camera-module

TCL, a Chinese brand of electronic devices, may have plans to launch a smartphone with a detachable camera module. Some details were disclosed through a patent registered by the company on the day of May 1024, and approved by a Chinese regulatory agency on Tuesday (28).

Patent shows cell phone with detachable camera and screen without etching (Image: LetsGoDigital)

The patent also gives an idea of ​​how the new cell phone can be designed, with very straight corners and cameras centered on the back cover. In total there would be two lenses — probably a main one and an ultrawide one — located in a small module that fits through two connectors, inside a specific compartment. To remove the cameras, the user would need to place their finger in a gap on the right side and then pull out slightly.

The main purpose of the detachable module would be to use the same cameras also for selfies — as it happens in the Flip Camera system of the last Zenfone, for example. In this case, it would be positioned on the top left edge of the display, where the same two magnetic connectors would be exposed. Even those who do not use the front camera frequently could benefit, as the display would be free from notches or holes, making maximum use of the space used.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!