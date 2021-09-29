TCL may launch mobile phone with detachable camera module
TCL, a Chinese brand of electronic devices, may have plans to launch a smartphone with a detachable camera module. Some details were disclosed through a patent registered by the company on the day of May 1024, and approved by a Chinese regulatory agency on Tuesday (28).
The patent also gives an idea of how the new cell phone can be designed, with very straight corners and cameras centered on the back cover. In total there would be two lenses — probably a main one and an ultrawide one — located in a small module that fits through two connectors, inside a specific compartment. To remove the cameras, the user would need to place their finger in a gap on the right side and then pull out slightly.
The main purpose of the detachable module would be to use the same cameras also for selfies — as it happens in the Flip Camera system of the last Zenfone, for example. In this case, it would be positioned on the top left edge of the display, where the same two magnetic connectors would be exposed. Even those who do not use the front camera frequently could benefit, as the display would be free from notches or holes, making maximum use of the space used.
On the other hand, the technology could allow a greater level of customization of the cameras, with multiple lens options sold separately, for example, recalling Google’s proposal with Project Ara. In addition, users could change the set for a more modern one after a while, without necessarily having to change the entire cell phone.
Another point is that the cameras could even work without contact with the cell phone, to provide a more portable and remote experience, like a sort of “mini GoPro” — however, in this case the module would need to bring at least a built-in battery, plus some kind of wireless connection to the smartphone or storage own. However, the actual objectives of TCL have not yet been disclosed, and all the possibilities are nothing but speculation.
In any case, the approval of a patent does not necessarily mean that TCL will implement the technology in some future smartphone in the short term, and it’s not even certain that the brand will actually adopt the feature. After this phase of projects, the novelties still need to undergo construction tests and an economic feasibility assessment for large-scale production.
