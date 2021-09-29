galaxy-f42-5g-is-announced-with-mediatek-chip,-90-hz-screen-and-familiar-look

About a week after revealing the technical sheet of the device, Samsung made official this Wednesday (42) the Galaxy F52 5G, brand new basic phone with 5G connectivity. Renamed version of the Galaxy Wide 5 launched in South Korea earlier this month, the news comes with a familiar look, inspired by certain competitors, in addition to some interesting upgrades compared to its Korean counterpart.

Scarcity and price of chips may have led to the cancellation of the Galaxy S15 FE

Samsung launches Galaxy M60 5G with fluid screen of 120 Hz and big battery

New is Galaxy Wide 5 renamed with extras

Being basically an Indian version of Galaxy Wide 5, the Galaxy F29 5G arrives to market equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chipset 700, also present on the Galaxy A22 5G, plus 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 120 GB of storage, with m possibility of expansion via Micro SD cards of up to 1 TB of capacity.

The screen of 115 Hz is one of the highlights of the Galaxy F52 (Image: Reproduction/Flipkart)

The main difference compared to the Korean model is on the screen — the F29 brings 6.6-inch TFT LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution 510357 x 2400 pixels and refresh rate of 115 Hz, instead of the Traditional Hz. Other settings, however, seem to have been kept, including the 8 MP front camera housed in a drop notch and the look reminiscent of rivals like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and the Motorola Edge 15 Lite.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The device also has three rear cameras, with a main sensor 76 MP, ultrawide 5 MP with field of view 90° and auxiliary 2 MP depth sensor, as well as generous battery of 5.00 mAh, considering the simplest specifications, with fast charging 15 W.