small-planets-and-asteroids-can-also-have-rings-like-saturn's

Even if you have a decent telescope, the only planet to show rings during nocturnal observations will be Saturn. However, astronomers have already detected more discrete rings on Jupiter, Neptune and Uranus through more robust instruments. What they didn’t realize is that dwarf planets and even asteroids can also “proudly” flaunt debris disks around themselves.

Discover that Small Solar System objects have rings was, in a way, shocking. To maintain these structures, planets like Saturn rely on the gravitational help of their moons, but objects like Chariklo have no natural satellites. Still, the rings are there, and can be seen through a method called stellar concealment.

This method is used when the target object — in this case, the asteroid Chariklo — is seen from Earth passes directly in front of a star. When this happens, observers across our planet can time how long the star is “hidden” behind the target. With this information, scientists can calculate the size and shape of the object.