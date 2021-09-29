Small planets and asteroids can also have rings like Saturn's
Even if you have a decent telescope, the only planet to show rings during nocturnal observations will be Saturn. However, astronomers have already detected more discrete rings on Jupiter, Neptune and Uranus through more robust instruments. What they didn’t realize is that dwarf planets and even asteroids can also “proudly” flaunt debris disks around themselves.
Discover that Small Solar System objects have rings was, in a way, shocking. To maintain these structures, planets like Saturn rely on the gravitational help of their moons, but objects like Chariklo have no natural satellites. Still, the rings are there, and can be seen through a method called stellar concealment.
This method is used when the target object — in this case, the asteroid Chariklo — is seen from Earth passes directly in front of a star. When this happens, observers across our planet can time how long the star is “hidden” behind the target. With this information, scientists can calculate the size and shape of the object.
Our planet also has a co-rotation distance, but we know it by another name: geosynchronous orbit. This is a point in Earth’s orbit where artificial satellites complete a circle around the Earth at 24h, that is, at the same time that the planet completes a circle around itself.
Going back to the asteroid simulation, the scientists discovered that a ring particle orbiting within this co-rotating distance is perturbed by the asymmetrical shape of the body (the mountain in the case of Chariklo and the potato shape in the case of Haumea). This pulls the particle closer, and eventually lands on the surface of the object. A particle outside the co-rotating distance is ejected further out. But that’s not the end of the story—a process called orbital resonance comes into play.
Once the resonance is turned on, the particle’s orbital period is a fraction of the asteroid’s rotation. For example, the body rotates around itself twice for each orbit of the ring particle around the object. Think of it as swinging your legs on a swing to go higher without someone having to push. In the case of orbital resonance, the ring particle that was moving away from the co-rotation distance is pulled back.
This is the force that constrains the rings, keeping them around of relatively small asteroids, even though they don’t have moons to control the system. There are other factors at play, such as how quickly the main body rotates and how long it takes for the particles in the rings to orbit the object. But essentially it’s orbital resonance that asteroids should be grateful for for being able to sport rings, even if someone says they can’t.
