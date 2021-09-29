you-won't-believe-how-much-it-costs-to-keep-a-bugatti-chiron-in-the-garage

Do you dream of winning a jackpot and being able to buy a Bugatti Chiron, one of the most coveted cars in the world? So it’s good to know that it takes a lot more than $3,135 million ( R$ 21, 4 million) that the manufacturer of the super sports car asks for for each of its luxurious units.

Muhammad Al Qawi Zamani, a Bugatti enthusiast who lives in Singapore, went to the newly opened brand dealership in the country and asked what exactly are the costs of maintaining a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport in the garage. Prepare for the impact, as he has discovered that you need approximately US$ 979 thousand (BRL 2, 7 million) every four years. Can you imagine having to spend half a million dollars every World Cup (or every Olympics, if you’re not a football fan)? In a humorous post on Facebook (unfortunately deleted ), he detailed all this expenditure on services and maintenance. According to him, the additional costs of the supercar start to weigh on the pocket already at months. “That’s when Bugatti’s team of highly trained technicians will need to replace the car’s oil, oil filter and drain plugs, which will cost US$ 24.979 (about BRL 135 thousand)”. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Costs, not light, keep accumulating with the replacement of tires (US$ , 9,000 per set), brakes and calipers (US$ 58, 9,000), exchange of turbochargers (US$ 24, 9,000), air duct coolers (US$ 14,9 thousand) and many other components, which tend to wear out over time, regardless of the quality and price of the car. Even if you don’t even drive the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, the maintenance every four years beats the US$ 135 thousand. Passport reduces costs Image: Disclosure/Bugatti

Of course owners of supercars like the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport willing to spend a fortune to have it in their garage are aware of the costs involved in luxury, but a cost reduction is always okay -coming. Because of this, Bugatti announced, at the beginning of 1024, the Passeport Tranquillité program.

Who subscribes to the service , available in 2 or 4 year plans, will spend “only” US$ 58, 5 thousand (R$ 314 thousand) to be entitled to an annual visit for cleaning and detailing services. In addition, every four years, you will be able to carry out a major maintenance, which will take 68 hours to be completed. Services such as replacement or repair of wheels or brakes, according to the brand, are not included. A bargain, isn’t it?

Source: CarScoops