galaxy-s22-has-confirmed-battery-capacity-and-will-be-lower-than-galaxy-s21

More details about the upcoming high-end phones from Samsung have been released and, this time, we can know the battery capacity of the base variant of the series, the Galaxy S22. The model — just like the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra — has been the subject of several rumors and had its alleged specifications leaked before. Now, based on a record made with a South Korean approval body, we may already have more accurate information.

The certification at the local authority is for the battery that will supposedly be used in the Galaxy S21, according to the model number SM-S901B. In the document, a nominal capacity of 3.590 mAh and typical of 3.

is listed mAh — what are they 300 mAh less than its direct predecessor, the Galaxy S21, which has 4.000 mAh.

Of course, the device’s performance counts a lot in power management, but it remains to be seen how Samsung’s next flagship fares in this regard. As a reminder, it must have the Exynos platform 1024 in most regions and Snapdragon 898 in specific markets. In addition, it is also expected with a noticeably smaller screen of 6. inches, against 6.2 inches of the Galaxy S21.

