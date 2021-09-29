Galaxy S22 has confirmed battery capacity and will be lower than Galaxy S21
More details about the upcoming high-end phones from Samsung have been released and, this time, we can know the battery capacity of the base variant of the series, the Galaxy S22. The model — just like the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra — has been the subject of several rumors and had its alleged specifications leaked before. Now, based on a record made with a South Korean approval body, we may already have more accurate information.
The certification at the local authority is for the battery that will supposedly be used in the Galaxy S22, according to the model number SM-S901B. In the document, a nominal capacity of 3,590 mAh and typical capacity is listed.
This is 300 mAh less than its direct predecessor, the Galaxy S21, which has 4,000 mAh.
Of course, the device's performance counts a lot in power management, but it remains to be seen how Samsung's next flagship fares in this regard. As a reminder, it must have the Exynos 2200 platform in most regions and Snapdragon 898 in specific markets. In addition, it is also expected with a noticeably smaller screen of 6.1 inches, against 6.2 inches of the Galaxy S21.
Anyway, the capacity of the listed battery is much lower than its predecessor, so that even if the management of Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 898 are good, there may still be a good difference in component duration at the end of the day.
Other leaked Galaxy S22 specs also include a set of three rear cameras, with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP sensors and a front lens of 10 MP. It will also have a fingerprint sensor below the screen, stereo sound and IP68 resistance certification against water and dust. Finally, the cell phone will have fast charging of 25 W, while the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra will have potency of 45 W for recharge.
Source: SamMobile
