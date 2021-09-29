How to download and play Sculpt People

Sculpt People (Android | iOS) is a game from Crazy Labs, a studio specializing in creating casual experiences for players. With offices in several countries, the company is a strong name in the mobile games market and has millions of downloads across platforms.

    • Today Canaltech will show you how to download and play Sculpt People. Whether you are an artist who wants to enjoy the virtual experience, or just a gamer curious about something new, come with us and see this Crazy Labs production.

    Step 1:

    through your favorite platform, Play Store or App Store, search for the title in the search bar.

    Step 2:

    once installed, enter the application and follow the tutorial movements.

    Slide your finger across the screen to start working on the sculpture (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screen Capture)

    Step 3:

    After going through the tutorial the game takes you through a series of stages, with different frames to transform into sculpture.

    Step 4:

    Enter the next phase and repeat the actions, taking care to remove all excess clay.

    Follow the movements and remove the excess to start the (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Step 5:

    use the options below to further customize the sculpture and when you are satisfied, click on the see symbol to finish.

    Use the objects to customize and secure points (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

    Step 6:

    Give the finishing touches as shown by the board, but be careful to complete the entire design and earn more points.

    Use everything available to win the maximum score (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Now that you know how to play, it’s time to put on your skill from sculptor to proof with this title from Crazy Labs.

