Sculpt People (Android | iOS) is a game from Crazy Labs, a studio specializing in creating casual experiences for players. With offices in several countries, the company is a strong name in the mobile games market and has millions of downloads across platforms.

Today Canaltech will show you how to download and play Sculpt People. Whether you are an artist who wants to enjoy the virtual experience, or just a gamer curious about something new, come with us and see this Crazy Labs production.