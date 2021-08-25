india vs england live score: india vs england third test match ind vs eng leads test live cricket score

New Delhi

After registering a thrilling win at Lord’s, Kohli and Co will take on hosts England at Headingley Ground sometime from now. Team India is leading 1-0 in the 5-match test series. In such a situation, his effort will be to double the lead by winning this Test match. At this time people are batting on social media about R Ashwin. Fans believe that Ashwin should be given a chance in the playing XI at Headingley.

India defeated England by 151 runs in the second test match while the first test match of the series was drawn due to rain. Players present in Team India at Headingley will play a Test match for the first time.

India vs England, 3rd Test Probable 11: Will Ashwin get a chance at Headingley today? Know about India-England probable XI

India has played 6 Tests at Headingley

Team India (India Record Headingley) has played 6 Tests on this ground so far, out of which it has won 2 and lost 3 Test matches. One test match has been a draw.

India had won Test matches here in 1986 and 2002. Earlier in 1979, India played a draw with England, while in 1952, 1959 and 1967, Team India was defeated. After 19 years, the Indian team is going to play Test on this ground.

Then the England team was piled up for just 67 runs.

Hosts England played their last Test match at this ground against Australia in the year 2019. In the first innings of this Test match played under the Ashes series, the England team was all out for just 67 runs. However, later in the second innings, England registered a thrilling one-wicket victory on the back of a brilliant century from Ben Stokes.