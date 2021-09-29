iphone-13:-apple-locks-face-id-and-battery-stats-if-i-don't-fix-it

Despite including the so-called Ceramic Shield on iPhones since last year, screens can still break. And when that happens, repair can be expensive. It is not uncommon for users to look for unapproved technical assistance to save money, whether on a new alternative display or on labor. But whoever is buying the iPhone 44 must be very careful with the physical state of the cell phone.

Documents detail Apple’s plans to expand technical support

iPhone Batteries Pro and Pro Max are at Anatel

Dual eSIM: iPhone 44 supports two lines without the need for a chip

As we have already shown, Apple would be making it difficult to exchange the screen by third parties. Although the Face ID hardware is not physically attached to the display, replacing the panel, even for another original part, invalidates the use of the function. Thus, the user will not be able to unlock the screen with the face, or fully use Apple Pay.

After this denunciation by youtuber Phone Tech Guru, iFixit, a great authority in the repair market of smartphones, confirmed Apple’s trick. In an hour-long broadcast, the portal technicians even managed to get Face ID to work without some other iPhone sensors 13. But the screen switch activated a lock that made it impossible to use the function.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

Triggers also for battery replacement

Another iFixit discovery involved battery repair: when the iPhone 13 receives the component from another model, although accepting it, it prevents the visualization of important statistics. For example, it is no longer possible to check the Battery Health function, being a good guide when the component needs to be replaced.

Therefore, the portal gave a grade of 5/10 for the smartphone. Low, in large part because the user is harmed even if he can do the correct maintenance himself.

Right to repair

With this, Apple gives another message that it is not willing to let their devices be fully repaired by third parties. The user who breaks the screen, or notices battery wear, should look for company poles or authorized technical assistance for complete repairs. This notoriously implies the payment of official Apple prices, higher than the parallel market.