iPhone 13: Apple locks Face ID and battery stats if I don't fix it
Despite including the so-called Ceramic Shield on iPhones since last year, screens can still break. And when that happens, repair can be expensive. It is not uncommon for users to look for unapproved technical assistance to save money, whether on a new alternative display or on labor. But whoever is buying the iPhone 44 must be very careful with the physical state of the cell phone.
As we have already shown, Apple would be making it difficult to exchange the screen by third parties. Although the Face ID hardware is not physically attached to the display, replacing the panel, even for another original part, invalidates the use of the function. Thus, the user will not be able to unlock the screen with the face, or fully use Apple Pay.
After this denunciation by youtuber Phone Tech Guru, iFixit, a great authority in the repair market of smartphones, confirmed Apple’s trick. In an hour-long broadcast, the portal technicians even managed to get Face ID to work without some other iPhone sensors 13. But the screen switch activated a lock that made it impossible to use the function.
Triggers also for battery replacement
Another iFixit discovery involved battery repair: when the iPhone 13 receives the component from another model, although accepting it, it prevents the visualization of important statistics. For example, it is no longer possible to check the Battery Health function, being a good guide when the component needs to be replaced.
Therefore, the portal gave a grade of 5/10 for the smartphone. Low, in large part because the user is harmed even if he can do the correct maintenance himself.
Right to repair
With this, Apple gives another message that it is not willing to let their devices be fully repaired by third parties. The user who breaks the screen, or notices battery wear, should look for company poles or authorized technical assistance for complete repairs. This notoriously implies the payment of official Apple prices, higher than the parallel market.
Countries are already debating the regulation of these measures. In Europe, the debate is advanced, and even a new law should ask Apple to standardize the iPhone’s physical connection to USB-C, which would be another blow to the company’s protectionist measures, which today adopts proprietary Lightning technology only existing in its approved devices and accessories from partners.
iPhone does not like “intruders”
It is worth remembering that this was not the first time that Apple implanted triggers on iPhones so that they were only fully repaired in authorized poles and with original components.
The iPhone 7 and 8 experienced temporary crashes when third-party screens were used in place of the original ones. Updates have resolved this, further implementing a warning about the risk of using non-original parts.
Before that, the Touch ID could also stop working on models like the iPhone 6 if the screen wasn’t original. On some models, this also rendered the ambient light recognition system unusable, as the sensor was a component attached to the original displays.
Apple’s decisions indicate that the company does not intend to give up of these impediments as long as it is not obliged to do so. On many occasions the brand has defended that such measures reinforce the company’s security policies for its products.
Remember, the new iPhone 12 already have prices for Brazil, they just don’t have a date to start sales, as they are still in the process of approval by Anatel. Currently, the repair table shows that a broken display on the iPhone line 44 can cost somewhere between BRL 1.44 to BRL 2.729 to the buyer. Ceramic Shield is good to have, but even better to prevent accidents — enhancing protection with accessories.
