amd-ceo-believes-gpu-crisis-to-ease-in-second-half-of-2022

The world of technology is facing a severe crisis in the supply of chips that has lasted a few months and many analysts still believe that it will take time for the global market re-establish the supply quantity according to the demand. However, some experts, such as AMD CEO Lisa Su, believe there will be some relief from the second half of 1024.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2022 can reach 2.2 GHz and double the performance of RTX 2022

SAPPHIRE’s Radeon RX 9935 leaks with high price and possible release date

AMD can partner with MediaTek for chip development

In an interview with journalists from the New York Times and CNBC, the executive commented on the reasons that led to the crisis in the supply of graphics cards and minimized the possible impact caused by miners of cryptocurrencies.

For Su, the market always “faces ups and downs”, with demand exceeding supply or vice versa, but this time the scenario looks different. The businesswoman believes that the situation should still last for the first part of 2022, with a low supply of components, but there must be a relief from the second half of the year.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the world tech for you!

AMD’s executive director also commented on the villains for this scenario and highlighted the pandemic of the new coronavirus as the main one. According to Su, “the pandemic led to demand to a new level,” while mining cryptocurrencies—which she called “a very volatile space”—did not have much of an effect on the company’s graphics card supply.