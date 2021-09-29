How to use the Microsoft Edge screenshot function on mobile
Since its reformulation in 2020, Microsoft Edge (Android | iOS | macOS | Windows) has been gaining more and more functions that aim to improve the user experience. One of the most recent is the native screenshot in its mobile version.
Working similarly to Google Chrome, the feature can be found by tapping the “Share” icon; thus, it is possible to save the entire visible part of the page in the browser. Check out below how to use the native Microsoft Edge screenshot on mobile!
Step 1: open Microsoft Edge on your mobile and go to a web page.
: in the menu opened then, select “Screen Capture”.
Step 3
: edit, save or share the screenshot on another platform.
Ready! You can now use Microsoft Edge’s native screen capture function on mobile.
