How to use the Microsoft Edge screenshot function on mobile

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
2
how-to-use-the-microsoft-edge-screenshot-function-on-mobile

Since its reformulation in 2020, Microsoft Edge (Android | iOS | macOS | Windows) has been gaining more and more functions that aim to improve the user experience. One of the most recent is the native screenshot in its mobile version.

  • How to view passwords saved in Microsoft Edge
  • How to enable dark mode in Microsoft Edge
  • How to use Collections feature in Microsoft Edge

Working similarly to Google Chrome, the feature can be found by tapping the “Share” icon; thus, it is possible to save the entire visible part of the page in the browser. Check out below how to use the native Microsoft Edge screenshot on mobile!

  • How to manage the bookmark bar in Microsoft Edge
  • How to Remove Edge Tabs from Alt + Tab on Windows

Step 1: open Microsoft Edge on your mobile and go to a web page.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Open Microsoft Edge and go to a website (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: with the page open, tap the “Share” icon in the lower right corner.

Tap the “Share” icon in the lower right corner (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3

: in the menu opened then, select “Screen Capture”.

In the open menu, select “Screenshot” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: edit, save or share the screenshot on another platform.

Edit, save or share the capture of screen on another platform (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Important: it may be that the “Edit” option is still not working correctly on some devices.

Ready! You can now use Microsoft Edge’s native screen capture function on mobile.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

509055 509055

509055 509054

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of What is and how Twitter Blue works

What is and how Twitter Blue works

September 16, 2021
Photo of How to play Civilization VI

How to play Civilization VI

September 22, 2021
Photo of The 10 most watched movies of the week (09/04/2021)

The 10 most watched movies of the week (09/04/2021)

September 4, 2021
Photo of Joe Biden evaluated the process in Afghanistan with Boris Johnson

Joe Biden evaluated the process in Afghanistan with Boris Johnson

August 23, 2021
Check Also
Close
Back to top button