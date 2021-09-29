how-to-use-the-microsoft-edge-screenshot-function-on-mobile

Since its reformulation in 2020, Microsoft Edge (Android | iOS | macOS | Windows) has been gaining more and more functions that aim to improve the user experience. One of the most recent is the native screenshot in its mobile version.

How to view passwords saved in Microsoft Edge

How to enable dark mode in Microsoft Edge

How to use Collections feature in Microsoft Edge

Working similarly to Google Chrome, the feature can be found by tapping the “Share” icon; thus, it is possible to save the entire visible part of the page in the browser. Check out below how to use the native Microsoft Edge screenshot on mobile!

How to manage the bookmark bar in Microsoft Edge

How to Remove Edge Tabs from Alt + Tab on Windows

Step 1: open Microsoft Edge on your mobile and go to a web page.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Open Microsoft Edge and go to a website (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 2: with the page open, tap the “Share” icon in the lower right corner. Tap the “Share” icon in the lower right corner (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3 : in the menu opened then, select “Screen Capture”. In the open menu, select “Screenshot” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4 : edit, save or share the screenshot on another platform.