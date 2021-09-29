choosing-apple-watch-shortcuts

The Shortcuts app, native to iPhone, iPad and Mac, collaborates a lot with the user to facilitate daily tasks. There are countless possibilities for combinations for certain purposes, whether it’s scheduling an e-mail, a reminder when you’re at work, among others.

On the Apple Watch, the application is integrated with the iPhone, that is, all shortcuts configured on the smartphone also appear on the smart watch. You can change this setting and keep Shortcuts independent between devices. This way, you can easily organize the ones you want to continue using on the smartwatch.

Follow below how to choose the shortcuts that should only be available on the Apple Watch.

Step 1: on the iPhone (paired with Apple Watch), open the Shortcuts app. Then tap the three-dot button for the shortcut you want to adjust.