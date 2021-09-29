Choosing Apple Watch Shortcuts

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
1
choosing-apple-watch-shortcuts

The Shortcuts app, native to iPhone, iPad and Mac, collaborates a lot with the user to facilitate daily tasks. There are countless possibilities for combinations for certain purposes, whether it’s scheduling an e-mail, a reminder when you’re at work, among others.

  • How to update the Apple Watch for watchOS 8
  • How to unlock Mac and iPhone with Apple Watch
  • )How to check the iPhone battery on the Apple Watch
  • How to immediately erase the Apple Watch screen

On the Apple Watch, the application is integrated with the iPhone, that is, all shortcuts configured on the smartphone also appear on the smart watch. You can change this setting and keep Shortcuts independent between devices. This way, you can easily organize the ones you want to continue using on the smartwatch.

Follow below how to choose the shortcuts that should only be available on the Apple Watch.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Step 1:

on the iPhone (paired with Apple Watch), open the Shortcuts app. Then tap the three-dot button for the shortcut you want to adjust.

Tap the three dots to open the shortcut settings panel – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

touch the blue adjustment button, located next to the button to close the shortcut.

Open the shortcut adjustments on the indicated button – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3:

Finally, enable the “Show on Apple Watch” option.

Tap “Show on Apple Watch” to display the shortcut on the smart watch – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

You can use the same steps above if you wish remove an Apple Watch shortcut, just uncheck it in the “Show on Apple Watch” option within your settings. Easy, isn’t it?

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

509545

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of New Xiaomi Mi TV Stick leaks revealing larger size

New Xiaomi Mi TV Stick leaks revealing larger size

September 22, 2021
Photo of The image that shocked the world in Afghanistan! Generaldi became a refugee

The image that shocked the world in Afghanistan! Generaldi became a refugee

August 25, 2021
Photo of Last minute statements from US President Joe Biden on withdrawal from Afghanistan

Last minute statements from US President Joe Biden on withdrawal from Afghanistan

August 31, 2021
Photo of Google Reinforces Imminent Launch of Galaxy S21 FE in RA Support List

Google Reinforces Imminent Launch of Galaxy S21 FE in RA Support List

September 21, 2021
Back to top button