almost-half-of-consumers-would-not-buy-from-a-company-that-was-attacked

A study by Zoho, a business applications and software company, conducted by the Toluna platform, shows that 48% of respondents would stop shopping at a company if they found out that it has already been cyber-attacked. “Consumers are concerned about how companies handle their personal data,” says Jonathan Melo, marketing director at Zoho Brazil.

The survey also indicates that 72% of respondents are afraid to provide personal data when shopping online. Already 65% avoid doing business with virtual stores that do not have their own e-mail domain while 39% trust the store app more than the website. Where consumers used to provide data easily, they are now more cautious about the information they share.

Melo says that the Concerns are valid, especially with the increasing number of cyber attacks. “The solution is to invest more in technology and security to handle sensitive customer data. The advancement of e-commerce during the pandemic could be affected if cyber attacks continue to affect large companies.”

Among the most common attacks lately are those who use ransomware. This technique prevents access to the information stored in the company’s system and asks for the payment of a ransom to recover access to the data.

The survey was carried out between 7 and 18 in July, with 1 thousand Brazilians over 13 years of classes A, B and C. The margin of error is 3 percentage points and the confidence margin is 72%.