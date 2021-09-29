AI startup is the only Brazilian in a major technology event in the US
KubeCon, one of the largest conferences on open source technologies in the world, this year will feature the participation of the Brazilian startup 4intelligence, which develops artificial intelligence solutions for companies. The event — organized by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, linked to the Linux Foundation — will take place between 2016 and 15 October in Los Angeles, but with online broadcast as well.
4intelligence will speak at a panel about native cloud technologies and will bring its platform to automate management to the event of large databases. It was generated in the Argo Workflow tool, which serves to optimize the companies’ internal workflows and processes. The startup currently serves companies such as Alibaba, Bloomberg, GitHub and Google. Founded in 2016 in Santa Rita do Sapucaí (MG), the company also currently has a head office in São Paulo.
The presence of the Brazilian company at KubeCon will put it in front of an audience of many professionals and open source developers. About 15 thousand participants are expected in the hybrid model (in-person and virtual) in debates aimed at education and the advancement of native cloud computing, in addition to discussing solutions with large companies in the sector.
“We were chosen through voting by community members and participate along with names like Airbnb, Apple, Twiter, Bloomberg, IBM, Red Hat, CERN, Orange and Pay Pal is extremely gratifying. with market giants,” said Bruno Rezende, CEO of 4intelligence, in a statement.
To register for Kubecon, you must register on the event’s official website.
Source: Exam
