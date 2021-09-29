OFFER | Speakers and wireless headphones are GREATLY discounted at Amazon
A number of promotions running on Amazon are very interesting for anyone who needs a new headset or an easy-to-carry wireless speaker. There are many products in the audio categories that are at great prices in the store.
To help with this search, the team at Canaltech Offers has selected some of the items that have the best discounts. Whether listening to music at home, on the street or in a group with friends, there are products for all tastes.
Philips TANX139/83
For those who want to gather a lot of people or play instruments that require more equipment stout, it’s worth checking out the party speaker TANX100/25 from Philips. It has the potency of 20W can stay until 14 consecutive hours away from the socket.
For musicians on duty, it has two microphone inputs and one guitar input (6.3mm). You can even use the karaoke function to erase the vocals from a song and make your own version. Various lighting effects are also available, allowing the speaker to light up the room to the beat of the music.
Philips Upbeat
Now, if instead of meeting friends you are looking for an option of headphones to listen to quality music without having to deal with wires, an interesting option that is also at a great discount is the Philips Upbeat SHB headphone set2505BL/10.
Considering the possibility of refilling in the trolley case itself ansporte, he has autonomy of 14 hours of music playback and 20 hours of calls using the microphone. An easy-access button can be used to control your music without picking up your cell phone and the model has an ergonomic design made to fit snugly in the ear.
