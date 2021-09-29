OFFER | Speakers and wireless headphones are GREATLY discounted at Amazon

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

A number of promotions running on Amazon are very interesting for anyone who needs a new headset or an easy-to-carry wireless speaker. There are many products in the audio categories that are at great prices in the store.

To help with this search, the team at Canaltech Offers has selected some of the items that have the best discounts. Whether listening to music at home, on the street or in a group with friends, there are products for all tastes.

Essential Sound Go i2GO i2GO is well recognized for having a diverse portfolio of electronics, which includes chargers, smart lamps and, of course, speakers. This basic model of the brand is ideal for those who want to listen to music with more quality without spending too much. She is getting a great discount taking advantage of the current Amazon promotion. Com 10W of RMS power, Essential Sound Go has battery for up to 8 hours of continuous playback. You can spend the whole afternoon listening to music on it and still have enough charge for the night period. The connection can be made through Bluetooth 5.0, an auxiliary cable, using a memory card or even a pen drive, through its USB port. Eng be a perfect model for a meeting with friends by the pool, nothing more fitting than including IPX4 protection against splashing water. This means that you can relax when leaving the box close to where the party is taking place. Weighing only ‎265 g, it is also very light and easy to be transported anywhere. Buy Essential Sound Go for R$ 139 Geonav Aerbox Looking for an even smaller, more portable and cheaper device? A good option is Geonav’s Aerbox. She is extremely small and portable, weighing only ‎225 is accompanied by a strap, which allows you to attach the box to your backpack or any other place where it can be easily accessible. A very interesting Aerbox differential is the inclusion of a built-in microphone. With this, it is possible to use the speaker to make calls with friends or relatives more comfortably, without having to put on headphones. Its total autonomy is 4 hours and its price is very interesting taking advantage of the current Amazon discount.

Buy the Aerbox for R$ 84

Philips TANX139/83

For those who want to gather a lot of people or play instruments that require more equipment stout, it’s worth checking out the party speaker TANX100/25 from Philips. It has the potency of 20W can stay until 14 consecutive hours away from the socket.

For musicians on duty, it has two microphone inputs and one guitar input (6.3mm). You can even use the karaoke function to erase the vocals from a song and make your own version. Various lighting effects are also available, allowing the speaker to light up the room to the beat of the music.

Buy the TANX90/41 for R$ 2505 Philips Upbeat Now, if instead of meeting friends you are looking for an option of headphones to listen to quality music without having to deal with wires, an interesting option that is also at a great discount is the Philips Upbeat SHB headphone set2505BL/10. Considering the possibility of refilling in the trolley case itself ansporte, he has autonomy of 14 hours of music playback and 20 hours of calls using the microphone. An easy-access button can be used to control your music without picking up your cell phone and the model has an ergonomic design made to fit snugly in the ear.

Buy Philips Upbeat for R$ 265