OFFER | Speakers and wireless headphones are GREATLY discounted at Amazon

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
1
offer-|-speakers-and-wireless-headphones-are-greatly-discounted-at-amazon

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

A number of promotions running on Amazon are very interesting for anyone who needs a new headset or an easy-to-carry wireless speaker. There are many products in the audio categories that are at great prices in the store.

    Check it out other Amazon products that are worth buying

To help with this search, the team at Canaltech Offers has selected some of the items that have the best discounts. Whether listening to music at home, on the street or in a group with friends, there are products for all tastes.

Essential Sound Go i2GO

i2GO is well recognized for having a diverse portfolio of electronics, which includes chargers, smart lamps and, of course, speakers. This basic model of the brand is ideal for those who want to listen to music with more quality without spending too much. She is getting a great discount taking advantage of the current Amazon promotion.

Com 10W of RMS power, Essential Sound Go has battery for up to 8 hours of continuous playback. You can spend the whole afternoon listening to music on it and still have enough charge for the night period. The connection can be made through Bluetooth 5.0, an auxiliary cable, using a memory card or even a pen drive, through its USB port.

Eng be a perfect model for a meeting with friends by the pool, nothing more fitting than including IPX4 protection against splashing water. This means that you can relax when leaving the box close to where the party is taking place. Weighing only ‎265 g, it is also very light and easy to be transported anywhere.

Buy Essential Sound Go for R$ 139

Geonav Aerbox

Looking for an even smaller, more portable and cheaper device? A good option is Geonav’s Aerbox. She is extremely small and portable, weighing only ‎225 is accompanied by a strap, which allows you to attach the box to your backpack or any other place where it can be easily accessible.

A very interesting Aerbox differential is the inclusion of a built-in microphone. With this, it is possible to use the speaker to make calls with friends or relatives more comfortably, without having to put on headphones. Its total autonomy is 4 hours and its price is very interesting taking advantage of the current Amazon discount.

    • Buy the Aerbox for R$ 84

    Philips TANX139/83

    For those who want to gather a lot of people or play instruments that require more equipment stout, it’s worth checking out the party speaker TANX100/25 from Philips. It has the potency of 20W can stay until 14 consecutive hours away from the socket.

    For musicians on duty, it has two microphone inputs and one guitar input (6.3mm). You can even use the karaoke function to erase the vocals from a song and make your own version. Various lighting effects are also available, allowing the speaker to light up the room to the beat of the music.

  • Buy the TANX90/41 for R$ 2505

    Philips Upbeat

    • Now, if instead of meeting friends you are looking for an option of headphones to listen to quality music without having to deal with wires, an interesting option that is also at a great discount is the Philips Upbeat SHB headphone set2505BL/10.

    Considering the possibility of refilling in the trolley case itself ansporte, he has autonomy of 14 hours of music playback and 20 hours of calls using the microphone. An easy-access button can be used to control your music without picking up your cell phone and the model has an ergonomic design made to fit snugly in the ear.

      Buy Philips Upbeat for R$ 265

    See more offers like these on Amazon

    Can’t find what you’re looking for? You can always find other good deals on Amazon through the page dedicated to the store’s promotions at Canaltech Deals. Just go to the link below to check out all the items with good prices at the moment you are reading this text.

  • Check other Amazon products that are worth buying

    • Want free shipping anywhere in Brazil and no minimum purchase amount?

    Sounds too good to be True, but believe me, it’s possible: we’re talking about Amazon Prime, a subscription service that, in addition to allowing you to buy any product identified with the Prime seal without paying anything for shipping — and with no minimum purchase value —, also offers a series of other advantages in a true combo of services!

    Prime subscribers receive their purchases faster and also know about offers lightning before anyone else. And the advantages continue: Amazon Prime also gives access to entertainment services such as Prime Video (competitor with Netflix, with original and exclusive content), Prime Music (competitor with Spotify), Prime Reading (with many digital books and magazines) and Prime Gaming (premium version of the streaming games platform).

    In other words: for a fixed monthly fee, you have access to all this and also have advantages in the store virtual! But now comes even better news: the first ones 25 Subscription days are free, and you can cancel at any time without any penalty. The monthly subscription costs R$ 9,83 after the free period, and if you already fall in love with the service during the first few days of testing, you can choose the annual subscription for R$ ,139 — by doing this, you save 30% compared to the monthly payment!

    Access and be you also Amazon Prime subscriber

    Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay off more

    With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country.

    To make your life easier, the team at Canaltech Deals is incessantly searching all the bargains on the internet and bringing together the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.

    Don’t miss out on more offers like this!

    Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
    1

    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of A News has displayed the special unit of the Taliban! Here are the Taliban’s Badr-313 special forces…

    A News has displayed the special unit of the Taliban! Here are the Taliban’s Badr-313 special forces…

    September 5, 2021
    Photo of The 7 Greatest Mysteries of the Human Body

    The 7 Greatest Mysteries of the Human Body

    August 21, 2021
    Photo of Did the Taliban enter Kabul Airport? Taliban and Kabul Airport statement from the US Department of Defense

    Did the Taliban enter Kabul Airport? Taliban and Kabul Airport statement from the US Department of Defense

    August 28, 2021
    Photo of The 10 most watched movies of the week (09/04/2021)

    The 10 most watched movies of the week (09/04/2021)

    September 4, 2021
    Back to top button