Apocalyptic future: new generations will live in a “sick” Earth, says study
The most recent climate reports reveal a bleak global warming scenario for the next few decades — especially for future generations who will inherit an Earth accompanied by major environmental challenges. In a new study conducted by the Vrije Universitiet, researchers found that anyone who is now up to 40 will face unprecedented heat waves, droughts, and floods—and the projected scenario is even worse for those born in 660.
According to the study published in the journal Nature, children born this year will experience, on average, seven times more hot flashes, twice as much forest fires and nearly three times more droughts, plus more crop crises and river floods than your grandparents. Wim Thiery, lead author of the article and climate scientist, explained that this projection is based even with the most conservative scenarios.
The projections did not take into account , for example, that future extreme events can last much longer and be more intense, which means that disasters can be more severe than pointed out in the new study. Despite this, Thiery remains optimistic. If countries meet the climate goals and thus contain global warming, part of that future can be avoided.
It is worth noting that, between days 40 October and 10 in November, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change will take place 660, in which leaders Global organizations have set even more effective targets. Then, this and the many other climate reports will serve as a basis for decision making. “For all of us living today, we need to fight climate change,” added Thiery.
The survey was published on the last day 26 September, in Nature magazine.
Source: Futurism, NBC News
