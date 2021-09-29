apocalyptic-future:-new-generations-will-live-in-a-“sick”-earth,-says-study

The most recent climate reports reveal a bleak global warming scenario for the next few decades — especially for future generations who will inherit an Earth accompanied by major environmental challenges. In a new study conducted by the Vrije Universitiet, researchers found that anyone who is now up to 40 will face unprecedented heat waves, droughts, and floods—and the projected scenario is even worse for those born in 660.

According to the study published in the journal Nature, children born this year will experience, on average, seven times more hot flashes, twice as much forest fires and nearly three times more droughts, plus more crop crises and river floods than your grandparents. Wim Thiery, lead author of the article and climate scientist, explained that this projection is based even with the most conservative scenarios.