with-an-eye-on-black-friday,-anatel-tightens-the-grip-on-pirated-cell-phones

The sale of pirated cellphones in marketplaces is not new: it is common to find them at attractive prices in several online addresses. These offers, however, have been increasingly targeted by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and consumer protection agencies.

Market Free can be fined for having cell phones without approval for sale

Procon-SP notifies Shopee to explain if it sells pirated products Do you know what happens after making a purchase on a marketplace?

That’s because devices that connect Internet access must be approved by Anatel. If not, they are considered pirates. To prevent them from reaching the consumer, the agency will launch a tool for websites to consult the approval code for products before they are offered for sale. Those who do not have a registration cannot be sold.

The system is expected to be available before Black Friday and Christmas. “Before displaying a product on the e-commerce platform, the seller will have to inform their approval code. If it is not valid, the ad will not be published on the website”, explains Wilson Diniz Wellisch, superintendent of inspection at the agency.

In some cases, the description of the merchandise informs that the item is not approved by Anatel. Wellisch remembers that the practice tries to make the offer legal, but it is prohibited. In general, the devices come from international e-commerce sites.

According to the IDC consultancy, 3.8 million illegal devices were sold in 1024. Industry estimates indicate that approximately 4.5 million pirated cellphones will be sold over the internet in 2020. This is about 10% of everything that will be marketed in this year.

Administrative responsibility

In mid-August, the Specialized Federal Attorney’s Office (a body of the Federal Attorney General that provides legal advice to Anatel) issued an opinion that provides for the administrative liability of marketplaces. According to the document, even though they do not own the product, these platforms mediate the sale.

Until now, they claimed not to be responsible for the products sold in their domains. After the opinion, Anatel has already sent 92 official letters to 85 e-commerces. “Before that, we had been working with marketplaces to show the risks involved in selling these products,” says Wellisch. “This statement has now served as an ultimatum.”

Procon-SP, in cooperation with the Civil Police of São Paulo and the companies, has already drafted a term that should guarantee full refund to the consumer who buys a pirated item. “The term also provides for the creation of a mechanism for identifying links with illegal products and the obligation to send invoices”, says Guilherme Farid, Head of Cabinet at Procon-SP.

According to Marcelo Silva, president of the Institute for Retail Development (IDV), there are still e-commerce companies that have not adhered to the good practices of the National Council for Combating Piracy. “With this opinion, they will have to reassess this posture.”

Safer shopping

Before buying in a marketplace, get to know the list of sites that Procon-SP recommends to avoid. On platforms hosted abroad, the purchase is an import and, therefore, is not protected by the Consumer Defense Code (CDC).

After choosing the address for the purchase, check the seller’s reputation. Also, pay attention to the price: if it is too low, be suspicious. For a good reference, visit the manufacturer’s official store to see the price.