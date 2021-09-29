amazon-announces-home-robot-with-alexa-capable-of-interacting-with-people

When it comes to household robots nowadays, iRobots are the most popular, after all they help in cleaning the house. Although useful, they are far from the concept of robots that most people have, inspired by the famous C-3PO or Sony, protagonist of Me, Robot.

Amazon, however, intends to change that with the launch of Astro — a name probably inspired by the dog of the Jetsons — a device created to interact with people and offer an experience never seen before. At a cost of US$ 449 (about R$5.4 thousand), is a mixture of mobile security camera, information service and entertainment center on wheels. The robot is one of the first to simulate interactions with humans (Image: Reproduction/Amazon)

The coolest part of it maybe be the personality itself, similar to having a conversation with the virtual assistant Alexa. Like Boston Dynamics robots, Amazon’s model resembles a dog, although its body is more like those carts used by cleaning crews around the world.

The Astro robot works connected to the Wi-Fi network and has a Snapdragon CPU inside, powerful enough to run an operating system based on Fire OS and Linux. It features a 36 inch touch screen, stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port, and two digital cameras — one built into the touchscreen with 5 MP and one with a resolution of MP — plus an infrared sensor at the end of a retractable periscope.