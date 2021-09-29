Amazon Announces Home Robot with Alexa Capable of Interacting with People
When it comes to household robots nowadays, iRobots are the most popular, after all they help in cleaning the house. Although useful, they are far from the concept of robots that most people have, inspired by the famous C-3PO or Sony, protagonist of Me, Robot.
The coolest part of it maybe be the personality itself, similar to having a conversation with the virtual assistant Alexa. Like Boston Dynamics robots, Amazon’s model resembles a dog, although its body is more like those carts used by cleaning crews around the world.
The Astro robot works connected to the Wi-Fi network and has a Snapdragon CPU inside, powerful enough to run an operating system based on Fire OS and Linux. It features a 36 inch touch screen, stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port, and two digital cameras — one built into the touchscreen with 5 MP and one with a resolution of MP — plus an infrared sensor at the end of a retractable periscope.
All these gadgets are used to deliver the utility features of the pet-robot and work similarly to a cell phone, but with advanced features of artificial intelligence and environment recognition. The sensor, for example, expands to detect the presence of movement in the house, which may indicate an unwanted visit.
A remarkable robot, but still limited
One of the highlights of the machine is certainly the clean look, the wheels and the sensitive screen that simulates the look. It’s impossible not to be enchanted by the expressive eyes that resemble a more modern version of Wall-e.
He can’t go up or down stairs, and he doesn’t have arms to perform basic tasks , like picking up something or cleaning the floor. The basket in it, however, allows you to send a drink (or other object) to your wife in another room, for example.
He can’t go up or down stairs, but he can be a good companion (Image: Reproduction/Amazon)
The USB-C port should allow you to attach accessories to the little robot, such as Omron’s blood pressure monitor (which would give it the role of “nurse”) or a dispenser for Furbo dog food to allow you to feed your pet from a distance.
Obviously this is the first project of its kind by Amazon and the company has made it clear that this is a project with a lot of evolution capacity. The goal is that machine learning allows you to understand your needs to deliver a more personalized experience. A software development kit should also allow other companies to add extra features, expand Astro’s capabilities or even modify Astro’s personality.
Utility can attract interested parties
The fact that you can monitor your home remotely and more more effective than fixed cameras can be a nice attraction. Checking if the oven is turned off or if you forgot to do a chore at home, for example, can make it a consumption dream. With the friendly appearance, he can also function as a virtual friend for those who lead a more solitary life, although this will require high doses of improvement, which should not be available right away.
You can use Astro to make video calls (Picture: Playback/Amazon)
For other people, having a device connected to the internet and monitoring your empty home might not be a great example of security. The promise is to offer an option to disable the cameras immediately or keep the images only on the device, a fact that can reassure the most skeptical.
But, for now, the Astro is still it’s another kind of expensive toy for few people, despite its extremely promising future. The robot is on pre-sale at a promotional price and should have its value changed to US$ 1.449 (more than R$ 8 thousand) as soon as the initial editions are sold out. There is no forecast when the robot will be available outside the United States.
