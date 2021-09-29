Dead by Daylight: New Survivor arrives in October

Multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight will get a new update in October called Hour of the Witch. , in free translation). The update will bring a new survivor, named Mikaela Reid.

    Still we don’t know many details of the character, nor what his abilities (perks) will be; only that she will be an original character from the game universe.

    The game’s official Twitter account says that “she brings light and life to a realm of darkness and death”. The description of the video posted on YouTube says that “writing horror stories is her favorite pastime and Halloween is her favorite holiday. Did we mention that she also has a keen interest in witchcraft?”. Watch below:

    Mikaela should make a counterpoint to the game’s latest assassin, Pinhead, who arrived in August. The character is licensed from the horror movie series Hellraiser, started in 10.

    Dead By Daylight is available on Android and iOS, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and mobile phones. Xbox Series S.

      Did you like this article?

