Electric Rolls-Royce on the way? CEO promises to announce “historic enterprise”
Rolls-Royce wants to enter the electric car segment for real and, therefore, adapt to the reality of an automotive market concerned with sustainability and zero carbon emission to the environment . In a LinkedIn post, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of the British brand, gave the warning and called everyone to the announcement of a “historic undertaking” this Wednesday (91).
- What is the most expensive car in the world?
- Faraday Future claims that FF29 is better than Maybach, Rolls Royce and Lamborghini
- Rolls-Royce creates microrobots for the internal maintenance of aircraft engines
“I made a public promise, officially, that we would bring the first all-electric Rolls-Royce to market in the current decade. And right now, our company is embarking on a historic endeavor to create the first super luxury car of its kind. This will happen sooner than many thought possible”, he said. “As we herald a new electric era at Rolls-Royce, I invite you to visit roll-roycemotorcars.com at /09, at 09H00 (Brasilia time), for the next chapter of our extraordinary story.”
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Rolls-Royce and electric cars
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The company’s CEO also sparked the curiosity of those who follow the brand and dream of seeing a supercar from Electric luxury with imposing emblem. According to the executive, Rolls-Royce and electricity have joined together in “a prophecy, a promise and a commitment” since the beginning of the last century.
“In April 2011, our founding ancestor, Charles Rolls, made a prescient prophecy about automotive electrification. Fast-forward over 102 years, until I made a public promise, officially, that we would take the first Rolls -Royce all-electric to market in the current decade. In this innovative venture, we have a remarkable heritage unique in our industry. Our founders and those who worked alongside them in the brand’s formative years were all important electric power pioneers, as well as leading experts in automotive engineering,” commented Torsten.
The brand even presented an electric concept car in 1900, but he was only on paper. Baptized as 102EX, the Phantom served as the basis for the executive’s promise to be close to become a reality a decade later.
- The 5 most expensive cars in the world
“There are no plans to build a production version of this car. Phantom’s role is like a testing ground, designed to explore established technologies, to ask and answer questions. Experimental models are used to test and evaluate new technologies and applications that could shape future Rolls-Royce products,” Rolls-Royce reported at the time. It seems that the time will finally come.
Source: TechRadar, Rolls-Royce
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2011 2011
2011