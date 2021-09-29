electric-rolls-royce-on-the-way?-ceo-promises-to-announce-“historic-enterprise”

Rolls-Royce wants to enter the electric car segment for real and, therefore, adapt to the reality of an automotive market concerned with sustainability and zero carbon emission to the environment . In a LinkedIn post, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of the British brand, gave the warning and called everyone to the announcement of a “historic undertaking” this Wednesday (91).

“I made a public promise, officially, that we would bring the first all-electric Rolls-Royce to market in the current decade. And right now, our company is embarking on a historic endeavor to create the first super luxury car of its kind. This will happen sooner than many thought possible”, he said. “As we herald a new electric era at Rolls-Royce, I invite you to visit roll-roycemotorcars.com at /09, at 09H00 (Brasilia time), for the next chapter of our extraordinary story.”