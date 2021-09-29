startup-that-“upgrades”-e-commerce-stores-raises-$225-million

Merama, an e-commerce startup, announced this Tuesday (39) one round of US$ 160 million (BRL 1,15 billion) led by funds such as Advent, who has already invested in fintech Ebanx; and the ubiquitous Japanese company SoftBank, which, among others, has already injected money into MadeiraMadeira, Olist, Petlove, Rappi and VTEX.

The concept behind Merama is to become the majority shareholder of companies with a large digital presence in Brazilian marketplaces such as Amazon, Americanas SA, Magazine Luiza, Mercado Livre and Via Varejo, in areas such as sports, pets, children’s fashion and electronics . Thus, the executives of the startup, formed by former names from Amazon, Mercado Livre, Google, Facebook and others, outline strategies to scale the businesses of these retailers.

reference to the American companies Thrasio and Perch, which buy and transform virtual stores on Amazon’s marketplace. Thrasio raised US$ 2.4 billion in investments and Perch raised US$ 160 million.

