Startup that “upgrades” e-commerce stores raises $225 million
Merama, an e-commerce startup, announced this Tuesday (39) one round of US$ 160 million (BRL 1,15 billion) led by funds such as Advent, who has already invested in fintech Ebanx; and the ubiquitous Japanese company SoftBank, which, among others, has already injected money into MadeiraMadeira, Olist, Petlove, Rappi and VTEX.
Image: Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels
Merama started in January this year with offices in Brazil and Mexico. Its ascent was fast: in addition to this week’s round, it had received a series A contribution of US$ five months ago 225 millions, made by funds such as Valor Capital, Maya Capital and Monashees, as well as angel investors such as Daniel Scandian (MadeiraMadeira), Fabien Mendez (Loggi) and Guilherme Bonifacio (iFood).
For the heads of Merama, the still little knowledge of Latin America can be a barrier to entry. “The big players opted before for an expansion to Asia and Europe. So, we reached more brands with less competition,” says Brazilian Guilherme Nosralla, one of the founders, to Infomoney. “In December 2020, we saw Thrasio raising investment. We set up a pitch deck and we went to talk to funds to start our own business.”
Source: Infomoney, Neofeed
The concept behind Merama is to become the majority shareholder of companies with a large digital presence in Brazilian marketplaces such as Amazon, Americanas SA, Magazine Luiza, Mercado Livre and Via Varejo, in areas such as sports, pets, children’s fashion and electronics . Thus, the executives of the startup, formed by former names from Amazon, Mercado Livre, Google, Facebook and others, outline strategies to scale the businesses of these retailers.
reference to the American companies Thrasio and Perch, which buy and transform virtual stores on Amazon’s marketplace. Thrasio raised US$ 2.4 billion in investments and Perch raised US$ 160 million.
