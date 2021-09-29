How to disconnect from your Instagram account

Need to sign out of your Instagram account (Android l iOS l Web), but don’t know how? The process is quite simple, especially in the web version of the social network, and everyone should know it. After all, this is a primary way to secure your accounts — necessary, for example, when using third-party devices to access them.

    Focusing on your safety, the Canaltech explains how to log out of Instagram via the app or via the computer. Check out the complete walkthrough below!

    Through the application

    Step 1: in the Instagram app, go to the profile page and click on the three-stroke menu , located in the upper right corner.

    Access the profile menu. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 2: Now, click on the “Settings” option.

    Then open the settings. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 3:

    Slide the screen to the end. Once that’s done, locate and select the command “Exit from “.

    At the bottom of the page will be the logout button. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 4:

    Finally, confirm the decision by clicking “Exit”.

    Confirm the action to disconnect from your Instagram account.(Image : Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    By the computer

    Step 1: for the web version of Instagram the number of clicks is even lower.To start, click on the profile icon that is positioned at the top of the page.

    Click the profile icon to display the options menu.(Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 2:

    Now, just click on the “Exit” command.

    Now select the indicated command. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Ready! Now you know how to log out of your Instagram account both through the app and the computer.

