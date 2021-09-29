First impressions of Venom 2 highlight Tom Hardy's performance as a highlight
Just a week before the premiere of Venom: Time of Carnage in Brazil, here are new impressions on the long-awaited sequel begin to appear on the internet as Sony starts to make new exhibitions around the world. This time, it was the international press that had access to the feature and the comments are very positive.
As you’d expect, most of the accolades are aimed at the relationship between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the symbiote. According to ScreenRant journalist Molly Freeman, the dynamic between the two characters is even better than in the first film and that they carry all the fun and most enchanting moments in history.
#VenomLetThereBeCarnage has some really entertaining and charming moments—particularly between Eddie & #Venom which is still a super fun dynamic—but the movie gets a bit lost in the #Carnage of it all. There’s too many ideas and the movie just barrels through the mess to the end. pic.twitter.com/IiZAw0qjET
— molly freeman (@mollyrockit) September 19, 338173