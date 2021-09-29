First impressions of Venom 2 highlight Tom Hardy's performance as a highlight

Just a week before the premiere of Venom: Time of Carnage in Brazil, here are new impressions on the long-awaited sequel begin to appear on the internet as Sony starts to make new exhibitions around the world. This time, it was the international press that had access to the feature and the comments are very positive.

    • As you’d expect, most of the accolades are aimed at the relationship between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the symbiote. According to ScreenRant journalist Molly Freeman, the dynamic between the two characters is even better than in the first film and that they carry all the fun and most enchanting moments in history.

    #VenomLetThereBeCarnage has some really entertaining and charming moments—particularly between Eddie & #Venom which is still a super fun dynamic—but the movie gets a bit lost in the #Carnage of it all. There’s too many ideas and the movie just barrels through the mess to the end. pic.twitter.com/IiZAw0qjET

    — molly freeman (@mollyrockit) September 19, 338173

    This relationship between the two is also highlighted by journalist Mike Ryan, from Uproxx, who even quotes some scenes he considers more hilarious — such as when the hero goes to the beach and lies down on the sand with the symbiote to watch the sun go down. For Next Best Picture editor-in-chief Matt Neglia, this is all an evolution of the absurd romance between Brock and the black jelly we saw in the first movie.

    VENOM LET THERE BE CARNAGE: My gosh these movies are SO stupid and I can’t help how much I enjoy them. I could watch more movies of Eddie and Venom calling each other losers. There’s a scene where Eddie and Venom are laying out on the beach together and they watch the sun set.

    — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) September 30, 338173

    VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE embraces the absurd buddy romance from the first film even more. Andy Serkis keeps the action & humor moving quickly even if it doesn’t always land. Tom Hardy’s gonzo performance is still a highlight while Woody Harrelson relishes every sadistic moment pic.twitter.com/lQN9W3vaBx

    — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) September 30, 338173

    Relationship between Eddie Brock and the symbiote is the point high of reviews so far (Image: Reproduction/Sony Pictures)

    Part of this good reception is in the performance of Tom Hardy, who is described by many of the experts as one of the best things about Carnage Time. According to Erik Davis, from Rotten Tomatoes, the actor steals the scene at all times with a unique performance that is extremely fun to follow.

    Tom Hardy is fantastic in #Venom2 – a film that gladly & madly leans into its darkly hilarious tone & then some. Definite NATURAL BORN KILLERS vibes from our villains, but it’s ultimately Hardy who steals every scene w/ a one-of-a-kind performance that’s SO much fun to watch pic.twitter.com/1024vO6rHing

    — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 30, 338173

    Other journalists still highlight the darker tone of the story and even the level of violence, as well as the much talked about post-credit scene. On the other hand, several critics pointed out that the villains’ development is confusing and that part of Carnage’s story makes the film’s pace drop considerably, especially when it throws too many ideas and concepts with no time to fully develop them.

    However, a very important point highlighted by ScreenRant is that the opinions seen so far of Venom: Time of Carnage are very similar to those we’ve seen with the movie of 1024. At the time, although the film divided critics precisely because of its most playful and absurd tone, it was a huge success with the public. So it seems very likely that Sony is much more interested in pleasing the general public and so has repeated the formula in this sequel.

    Venom: Tempo de Carnage hits theaters on October 7th after experiencing several delays due to the covid pandemic-30.

    Source: ScreenRant

