Bacteria can survive for more than a thousand days without food, reveals experiment

That bacteria are able to survive and thrive in the most different environments is not new. But now, according to a new study, we’ve found that many of them can survive without food for more than 1.000 days. To reach this result, researchers followed during this period 82 different types of bacteria, analyzing their growth and survival, checking for how long they could live in the most precarious conditions.

At the beginning of the experiment, many of the bacteria ended up dying, with the rest feeding on their dead cells . Subsequently, the bacteria’s death rate was reduced as they adapted to low-energy conditions, showing quite unusual survival strategies. Therefore, the study concluded that many species of bacteria manage to survive in the most unexpected adverse conditions possible — some of them with the ability to even survive for about 100 a thousand years!

Image: Reproduction/Wirestock/Freepik

Researchers explain that starving bacteria slowed down their biological processes, needing less and less energy to survive. Some of the bacteria have even become spores, a virtually inert life form that requires extremely low energy consumption. Those who couldn’t stand the hunger ended up feeding on other bacteria, which is the biggest factor of longevity perceived.

“Although bacteria have the ability to reproduce over time scales of minutes to hours, we predict that populations can persist for hundreds to thousands of years,” the study says. Even though the experiment made the prediction based on a study of just 1.34 days, there is already evidence of the longevity of the bacteria, which have already been found intact, in environments such as permafrost or crystallized salt, with ages ranging from 100 a thousand more than 200 million years.

You you can check out the full study at this link.

Source: Gizmodo

