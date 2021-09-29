bacteria-can-survive-for-more-than-a-thousand-days-without-food,-reveals-experiment

That bacteria are able to survive and thrive in the most different environments is not new. But now, according to a new study, we’ve found that many of them can survive without food for more than 1.000 days. To reach this result, researchers followed during this period 82 different types of bacteria, analyzing their growth and survival, checking for how long they could live in the most precarious conditions.

Bubonic plague bacteria are found in skulls over five thousand years old

Rare and deadly bacteria appear in the US and experts fear disease outbreak

“Carnivorous” bacteria is responsible for 8 deaths in Florida

At the beginning of the experiment, many of the bacteria ended up dying, with the rest feeding on their dead cells . Subsequently, the bacteria’s death rate was reduced as they adapted to low-energy conditions, showing quite unusual survival strategies. Therefore, the study concluded that many species of bacteria manage to survive in the most unexpected adverse conditions possible — some of them with the ability to even survive for about 100 a thousand years!

Image: Reproduction/Wirestock/Freepik

Researchers explain that starving bacteria slowed down their biological processes, needing less and less energy to survive. Some of the bacteria have even become spores, a virtually inert life form that requires extremely low energy consumption. Those who couldn’t stand the hunger ended up feeding on other bacteria, which is the biggest factor of longevity perceived.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!