amazon-features-interactive-projector-for-kids,-new-smartband,-and-more

On the same day he presented the new Echo Show 07 inches, Amazon took the opportunity to show multiple devices in parallel, as a a child-friendly projector that can also make phone calls, a thermostat, a home security system, a smartband, a drone for indoor use, and even a Mickey Mouse-shaped stand for Echo Show 5.

Amazon Glow and support for Echo Show 5 Amazon Glow projects images that can receive interactions, as a kind of touchscreen (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

Amazon Glow is a device that has two main functions: projecting images onto tables and other similar surfaces, in addition to making video calls with other devices that have the Glow app installed. It is aimed at children, and a partnership with brands such as Disney, Mattel and Nickelodeon will bring games and other educational content for the little ones to interact in any environment, communicating with parents, grandparents or other relatives through the screen built into the product.

The front display features 8-inch LCD technology, and the projector located on the top can show content up to 09 inches, with interactivity via touches within the area hit by the light waves — whoever is on the other side of the screen can also take part in the activities remotely. Furthermore, a camera is able to scan real toys and turn them into virtual stickers. The device also has privacy features, such as the camera and internal microphone lock.

Also on the topic of attractions aimed at children, the brand presented a Mickey Mouse support for Echo Show 5. It doesn’t bring any attraction beyond the aesthetic appeal, but Amazon took the opportunity to implement a series of software features in collaboration with Disney . Just say “Hey, Disney” to access more than a thousand content such as games and trivias, as well as interactions with character voices like Dory (from “Finding Nemo” or “Finding Dory”), Olaf (from “Frozen”) or Mickey Mouse himself.

Support transforms the Echo Show 5 screen into Mickey Mouse's face (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

New generation of the bracelet brings a display, unlike the previous model (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

Halo View is a smartband that arrives as an update from Halo, released in 2020. Unlike the previous model, now the bracelet comes with a screen, which offers AMOLED technology, tactile response and color content. It has several functions typical of accessories of this type, such as monitoring sports activities, monitoring sleep and blood oxygenation.

The construction of the product brings water resistance for swimming and other similar exercises , and the battery lasts up to seven days, according to the brand. There are three color options for the bracelets, but many unofficial customization options are expected.

Along with Halo View, Amazon has also launched a series of new video courses through of the Halo service, with renowned teachers in the area of ​​exercise and other similar activities — the goal is to compete with Apple Fitness Plus.

Together, the company also presented Halo Nutrition, which has scheduled for launch next year in selected countries and will bring classes on eating habits and healthy recipes. The brand has ensured the privacy of information recorded by the Halo app, which carries an unprecedented amount of private information.

Amazon Smart Thermostat Thermostat has full compatibility with Alexa (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

Aiming to make the home even more connected, Amazon also introduced a smart thermostat. According to the brand the product has easy installation and intuitive controls, and naturally works with Alexa. In fact, the device doesn’t even need to receive voice commands, as the system can identify when the resident leaves the house or goes to sleep, and adjusts the temperature accordingly.

The Smart Thermostat is compatible with most HVAC systems 21 V, and brings a design aimed completely at simplicity and intuitiveness. The construction has only a front panel with the temperature displayed in the center, and touch controls to increase or decrease the temperature. It costs less than half the price of Google Nest, but it also offers more limited features.