amazon-features-interactive-projector-for-kids,-new-smartband,-and-more

On the same day he presented the new Echo Show 07 inches, Amazon took the opportunity to show multiple devices in parallel, as a a child-friendly projector that can also make phone calls, a thermostat, a home security system, a smartband, a drone for indoor use, and even a Mickey Mouse-shaped stand for Echo Show 5.

    • Amazon Glow and support for Echo Show 5
    Amazon Glow projects images that can receive interactions, as a kind of touchscreen (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

    Amazon Glow is a device that has two main functions: projecting images onto tables and other similar surfaces, in addition to making video calls with other devices that have the Glow app installed. It is aimed at children, and a partnership with brands such as Disney, Mattel and Nickelodeon will bring games and other educational content for the little ones to interact in any environment, communicating with parents, grandparents or other relatives through the screen built into the product.

    The front display features 8-inch LCD technology, and the projector located on the top can show content up to 09 inches, with interactivity via touches within the area hit by the light waves — whoever is on the other side of the screen can also take part in the activities remotely. Furthermore, a camera is able to scan real toys and turn them into virtual stickers. The device also has privacy features, such as the camera and internal microphone lock.

    Also on the topic of attractions aimed at children, the brand presented a Mickey Mouse support for Echo Show 5. It doesn’t bring any attraction beyond the aesthetic appeal, but Amazon took the opportunity to implement a series of software features in collaboration with Disney . Just say “Hey, Disney” to access more than a thousand content such as games and trivias, as well as interactions with character voices like Dory (from “Finding Nemo” or “Finding Dory”), Olaf (from “Frozen”) or Mickey Mouse himself.

    Support transforms the Echo Show 5 screen into Mickey Mouse’s face (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

    Amazon Halo View

    New generation of the bracelet brings a display, unlike the previous model (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

    Halo View is a smartband that arrives as an update from Halo, released in 2020. Unlike the previous model, now the bracelet comes with a screen, which offers AMOLED technology, tactile response and color content. It has several functions typical of accessories of this type, such as monitoring sports activities, monitoring sleep and blood oxygenation.

    The construction of the product brings water resistance for swimming and other similar exercises , and the battery lasts up to seven days, according to the brand. There are three color options for the bracelets, but many unofficial customization options are expected.

    Along with Halo View, Amazon has also launched a series of new video courses through of the Halo service, with renowned teachers in the area of ​​exercise and other similar activities — the goal is to compete with Apple Fitness Plus.

    Together, the company also presented Halo Nutrition, which has scheduled for launch next year in selected countries and will bring classes on eating habits and healthy recipes. The brand has ensured the privacy of information recorded by the Halo app, which carries an unprecedented amount of private information.

    Amazon Smart Thermostat

    Thermostat has full compatibility with Alexa (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

    Aiming to make the home even more connected, Amazon also introduced a smart thermostat. According to the brand the product has easy installation and intuitive controls, and naturally works with Alexa. In fact, the device doesn’t even need to receive voice commands, as the system can identify when the resident leaves the house or goes to sleep, and adjusts the temperature accordingly.

    The Smart Thermostat is compatible with most HVAC systems 21 V, and brings a design aimed completely at simplicity and intuitiveness. The construction has only a front panel with the temperature displayed in the center, and touch controls to increase or decrease the temperature. It costs less than half the price of Google Nest, but it also offers more limited features.

    Ring Always Home

    Ring Always Home can fly to any room, but it has low autonomy (Image: Divulgation/Amazon)

    Although it does not officially bring the Amazon brand, Always Home is the result of a partnership of the brand with Ring, a security systems company. The product had already been presented before, but it can only now be purchased through an invitation system. Accessing it is not so simple, as the proposal is quite ambitious: the device is a drone intended for use inside homes or other indoor environments, and it still does not have the FCC regulatory agency certification for sales to the general public.

    The user can configure the plan of his house, and from then on ask him to fly to certain rooms, with an intelligent identification of obstacles to avoid shocks and further damage. It is also possible to plan specific routes, so that it works as a kind of “watchdog”, observing all the environments in a short period of time.

    Images can be sent in real time for smartphones, or even stored through the Ring Protect Plan, which offers capacity for up to 50 catch days. Despite all the features, it is a product for use only in emergencies, and its battery has the capacity for flights of only five minutes, with a recharge time estimated at two hours.

    Privacy is a big concern of Ring Always Home. It has no built-in microphones, and therefore is not capable of capturing audio at any time. In addition, it is hidden in a cube-shaped base when not in use, with the lens completely capped.

    Ring Alarm Pro

    Ring Alarm Pro now features an Eero branded internet router (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

    Other devices aimed at the security of private environments are part of the system Ring Alarm Pro. It is a set of intelligent alarms, which work via Wi-Fi and are able to provide protection for internet networks, as they now also have a router with the Eero brand.

    At the time of purchase, the consumer can optionally take a set of devices that include contact sensors, a motion detector, a keyboard and a Z-Wave wave extender, which allow communication between all products quickly and with Low power consumption.

    The set also sees m with a series of extra batteries, which allow the use of the devices in times of power outage, with an autonomy of up to 21 hours. Many features of Ring Alarm Pro require a subscription to Protect Pro, a service that offers video storage, professional monitoring, Alexa Guard Plus (which is a series of extra Alexa functions aimed at emergencies), internet data backup via of an LTE connection and integrated network protection.

    Another service paid separately is the Virtual Security Guard, which allows the sharing of images and other security data for companies specialized in the field. However, this distribution is only made in specific situations, with the detection of suspicious movements, for example.

    Price and availability

    Products are available for the US market. Prices and availability of each item can be checked below, with direct conversion to the real:

    • Amazon Glow: 300 dollars (BRL 1.350), available from October
  • Mickey Mouse Support for Echo Show 5: 50 dollars (BRL 135), already in the pre-sale stage
  • Amazon Halo View: 68 dollars (BRL 627), available at End of 2021; Amazon Halo service has a monthly fee of 4 dollars (R$ 21)
  • Amazon Smart Thermostat: 68 dollars (BRL ), already in the pre-sale stage, with deliveries from November
  • Ring Always Home: not yet available to the general public, no price announced
  • Ring Alarm Pro: 300 dollars (BRL 1.627) for the kit complete, 135 dollars (BRL 1.350) for only the main base, both options in the pre-sale phase, with deliveries starting in November; Ring Protect Pro subscription costs 09 dollars (BRL 108) per month

    Source: 9to5Toys

