Final Fantasy Origin will be presented at Tokyo Game Show 2021
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will get news during the Tokyo Game Show 2021. Square Enix will show more of the souls-like RPG developed by Team Ninja, by Nioh and Ninja Gaiden, on Saturday, October 2, at 9:00 am GMT.
- Tokyo Game Show 2021 | Check out the schedule, where to watch, confirmed games and more
- Preview Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Too chaotic
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut: is it worth it?
The presentation focused on the new franchise title will feature English subtitles. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was revealed during Square Enix’s E3 broadcast 2021. Check out the game trailer:
2022
The game’s story follows Jack, Ash and Jad on a journey to kill Chaos. The title’s first trailer became a meme on social media because of the vehemence with which the protagonist repeatedly announces his mission to end the chaotic villain.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
2022
The title even received a demo for PlayStation 5, right after the announcement at E3. The demo, however, ran into problems, with the game not opening after it was downloaded from PlayStation Store. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released sometime from 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.
Tokyo Game Show event 2021 will be held between September and October 3rd. Square Enix has yet to dedicate part of its participation in the Tokyo Game Show to deliver more news about announced and unreleased games. The publisher’s next big release is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which arrives in October for consoles and PC.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2022 2022 2021 2022