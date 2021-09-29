final-fantasy-origin-will-be-presented-at-tokyo-game-show-2021

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will get news during the Tokyo Game Show 2021. Square Enix will show more of the souls-like RPG developed by Team Ninja, by Nioh and Ninja Gaiden, on Saturday, October 2, at 9:00 am GMT.

Tokyo Game Show 2021 | Check out the schedule, where to watch, confirmed games and more

Preview Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Too chaotic

Death Stranding Director’s Cut: is it worth it?

The presentation focused on the new franchise title will feature English subtitles. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was revealed during Square Enix’s E3 broadcast 2021. Check out the game trailer: