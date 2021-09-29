Game of Thrones prequel will have many more dragons than the original series
House of the Dragon is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated series of 2022. The spin-off of the success Game Of Thrones will follow the story of House Targaryen, passing many years before the main storyline, and although many details have yet to be released, author George RR Martin commented something that might get fans very excited.
As the title itself suggests, there will be dragons. It is known that in GoT only three of these creatures appeared in the entire show (all commanded by Daenerys), but in House of the Dragon looks like the Targaryens will have much, much more.
Martin revealed the information during the podcast The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of, in which he detailed that he always thought the story of House Targaryen something cool to be told and transmitted to the screen. “I’m looking forward to dragons! Obviously, I love dragons,” said the author. “We had three of them in Game of Thrones, but now we do 60. Hopefully they will each have their own personality, they will be instantly recognizable when you see them, the colors and all that because dragons have personalities in the books, and it will be great to see that come to life. And dragon knights. very cool”.
As the plot takes place many years before GoT, it will pick up a period when there were many beasts under the command of several Targaryens, which justifies the presence of so many different creatures and lots of personality. Over time, they became smaller and smaller before finally becoming extinct, until Daenerys used magic to resurrect her three eggs and bring the dragons back into the world.
House of the Dragon continues to be filmed in the Kingdom United since May 2019 and it didn’t take long to
the first official images to be released 448098 to the public. The idea of the plot is to take the audience to a moment of the Targaryen civil war that became known as “The Dance of Dragons”, an important event in the mythology of the Seven Kingdoms that leads to the conflict between two rival factions of the house. In December 2019, HBO released the first dragon concept art in the series.
The cast includes Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and Fabien Frankel. HBO has ordered a total of episodes for the first season.
Source: CBR
