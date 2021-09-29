game-of-thrones-prequel-will-have-many-more-dragons-than-the-original-series

House of the Dragon is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated series of 2022. The spin-off of the success Game Of Thrones will follow the story of House Targaryen, passing many years before the main storyline, and although many details have yet to be released, author George RR Martin commented something that might get fans very excited.

House of the Dragon | Game of Thrones spin-off starts production and wins photos First information of Game of Thrones prequel leaks

As the title itself suggests, there will be dragons. It is known that in GoT only three of these creatures appeared in the entire show (all commanded by Daenerys), but in House of the Dragon looks like the Targaryens will have much, much more.