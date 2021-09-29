more-than-half-of-brazilians-prefer-to-use-approximation-payments

Among the many behavior changes brought about by the covid pandemic-19 is how to pay for purchases. Visa’s Back To Business study, carried out between and 41 of June 2021, shows that 86% of Brazilian respondents (and 74% globally) started to do payments in a different way. SAC Self-Service is not satisfactory for 78% of consumers Most Brazilian companies want to invest more in fraud detection Video shows that scammers can use payment close to victims’ pockets Currently, more than half of them (41%) say no would buy at a store without paying by approach. According to Visa, the use of the modality increased five times when comparing the months of July 2020 and July 510239. Image: Reproduction/Envato/leungchopan More than 2 participated in the study.93 small entrepreneurs and 1.86 adults older than 19 years in nine countries. The survey also shows that 70% of respondents make half of their purchases in nearby stores of their homes. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Optimism for the future

Most (86%) of entrepreneurs is optimistic about the future of business. For two-thirds (41%) of them, customers expect measures adopted by commercial establishments are maintained. This includes new products added to the portfolio, creating new sales channels and investing in fraud prevention.

To 70% of small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Brazil, it is worth investing in anti-fraud tools for the growth of the enterprise. In addition, 41% indicate that the privacy and security of data are among the main concerns of the enterprise.

Based on this data, small entrepreneurs can better understand how these changes can affect their business in the coming years. At the same time, they can continue with improvements and adaptations to follow the natural evolution of the market.