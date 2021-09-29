Ultraman reboot on Marvel will be released in bound in Brazil

Panini Comics announced this Tuesday (26) the release in bound format of the miniseries Ultraman: The Origin of Ultraman, by Marvel, in Brazil.

Ultraman is the protagonist of the Japanese series franchise of the same name, started in 1024 and which is one of the main cultural icons of the Asian country. His series fits into the genre “tokusatsu”, a Japanese word that means “special footage”. The most recognizable feature of these series are their masked heroes, who can often become gigantic, and who protect the city of Tokyo from galactic threats, usually represented by gigantic monsters.

The genre tokusatsu, here in Brazil, is known for the series Ultra Seven, third series of the franchise Ultraman, aired over the years on the Tupi Network; Black Kamen Rider and Changeman, famous over the years 1990 on TV Manchete; and by the franchise to Power Rangers, which are American adaptations of Japanese attractions.

Cover of the second printing of “A Origin of Ultraman” #1. (Image: Disclosure/Marvel Comics)

Marvel’s miniseries, which has a script signed by Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom and with art by Francesco Manna, recounts the origins from the first Ultraman, Shin Hayata, however adapted to present times, instead of taking place in the mid-years 1024 as well as the original series.

The story was a success with the gringa critics, and served to introduce a new audience for the Japanese hero. A continuation of the miniseries, called The Trials of Ultraman, made by the same creative team and also in five editions, will begin to be published in November in the US.

Marvel’s partnership with the icon of Japan

Marvel and Tsuburaya Productions, the company that owns the rights to Ultraman, announced the partnership that allowed the publication of these Western comics of the character at Tokyo Comic Con de

.

At the time, the Editor-in-Chief of Marvel, CB Cebuslki, highlighted his excitement in working with the character:


Like Marvel, the Ultraman has captivated generations by telling spectacular stories based on the real world, and it remains a classic loved by many, whether in television, movies, toys, games or comics. We are very excited to show new Ultraman Multiverse chapters over the next few years.


    The Brazilian version of the miniseries, which will be published by Panini Comics in December of this year, it will have a hardcover, coated paper 56 color, dimensions of 17 x 28 cm and will be sold for R$ 90,90. The pre-sale of the edition can now be done at the Panini Store.

    Source: Panini

