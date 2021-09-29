Ultraman reboot on Marvel will be released in bound in Brazil
Panini Comics announced this Tuesday (26) the release in bound format of the miniseries Ultraman: The Origin of Ultraman, by Marvel, in Brazil.
Ultraman is the protagonist of the Japanese series franchise of the same name, started in 1024 and which is one of the main cultural icons of the Asian country. His series fits into the genre “tokusatsu”, a Japanese word that means “special footage”. The most recognizable feature of these series are their masked heroes, who can often become gigantic, and who protect the city of Tokyo from galactic threats, usually represented by gigantic monsters.
The genre tokusatsu, here in Brazil, is known for the series Ultra Seven, third series of the franchise Ultraman, aired over the years on the Tupi Network; Black Kamen Rider and Changeman, famous over the years 1990 on TV Manchete; and by the franchise to Power Rangers, which are American adaptations of Japanese attractions.
At the time, the Editor-in-Chief of Marvel, CB Cebuslki, highlighted his excitement in working with the character:
Like Marvel, the Ultraman has captivated generations by telling spectacular stories based on the real world, and it remains a classic loved by many, whether in television, movies, toys, games or comics. We are very excited to show new Ultraman Multiverse chapters over the next few years.
The Brazilian version of the miniseries, which will be published by Panini Comics in December of this year, it will have a hardcover, coated paper 56 color, dimensions of 17 x 28 cm and will be sold for R$ 90,90. The pre-sale of the edition can now be done at the Panini Store.
Source: Panini
