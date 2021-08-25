WhatsApp scam uses Credit Guarantee Fund to attract victims

The blows don’t stop. Therefore, it is always necessary to be attentive. A message that has been circulating on WhatsApp refers to the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC). They are fraudsters who use the institution’s name to offer fake loans. In the text, criminals present public data as justification to ensure that they speak on behalf of the FGC.

Therefore, the institution warns that it is a private non-profit entity that protects investors, depositors and account holders when financial institutions are liquidated and are unable to honor their payments. The FGC is part of the protection network of the National Financial System (SFN) and clarifies that it does not act as a financial institution, nor does it offer or broker loans to individuals or legal entities.

Image: Disclosure/FGC

The FGC states that it is taking legal action in relation to the occurrences and advises that consumers who receive approaches on their behalf should not provide personal and banking details. In addition, it is essential that they do not make advance deposits and keep the messages that prove the fraudulent act. Complaints can be made by email. [email protected]

A survey by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) indicates an increase in attempts at financial fraud in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the start of the health crisis, institutions have seen an 80% increase in attempted phishing attacks — which trick users into obtaining confidential information.

To commit fraud, scammers use messages that look legitimate and often contain viruses or links that point to fake websites. According to the institution, another growing scam involves false employees and false telephone exchanges: they had a 70% increase.

