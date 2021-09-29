How to cancel Tinder Gold
Tinder (Android | iOS) is a relationship platform with which you can meet people in your region — through geolocation — to start a relationship, or even a friendship .
Beyond the plan free, the app offers its users three subscription models: Plus, Gold and Platinum. Through them, you can see who liked you, get unlimited likes, extra Super Likes, and many other functions.
But if you If you regret it, or think that the platform no longer meets your needs, know that you can cancel Tinder Gold quickly and conveniently. Check out the step by step below!
On Android
Step 1: Open the Play Store app and tap the icon with your profile picture.
Step 2: in the opened window then select “Payments and subscriptions”.
Step 3
: then click on “Subscriptions”.
Step 3
Step 4
: Locate the Tinder subscription, tap on it and click “Unsubscribe” at the bottom of the page. Once that is done, select a reason and confirm the action.
Step 4
Click on “Unsubscribe” and confirm the action in the open pop-ups next (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
If you subscribed directly through the Tinder app, go to the “Profile” tab in the bottom menu and tap “Settings”. Go to the “Manage payment account” tab and then click on “Unsubscribe”.
Go to “Settings”, “Manage payment account” and click on “Unsubscribe” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
On iOS
Step 2
: access the “Subscriptions” option on the next tab.
Step 4: click on “Unsubscribe” at the bottom of the page and on the pop- open up then confirm the action.
Ready! If you regret it, you can now cancel Tinder Gold.
