how-to-cancel-tinder-gold

Tinder (Android | iOS) is a relationship platform with which you can meet people in your region — through geolocation — to start a relationship, or even a friendship .

Beyond the plan free, the app offers its users three subscription models: Plus, Gold and Platinum. Through them, you can see who liked you, get unlimited likes, extra Super Likes, and many other functions.

But if you If you regret it, or think that the platform no longer meets your needs, know that you can cancel Tinder Gold quickly and conveniently. Check out the step by step below!

On Android Step 1 : Open the Play Store app and tap the icon with your profile picture.

Open the Play Store and tap on the icon with your photo (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: in the opened window then select “Payments and subscriptions”.

In the opened window, select “Payments and subscriptions” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3 : then click on “Subscriptions”.

Tap “Signatures” and locate the Tinder Gold signature (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4 : Locate the Tinder subscription, tap on it and click “Unsubscribe” at the bottom of the page. Once that is done, select a reason and confirm the action.

Click on “Unsubscribe” and confirm the action in the open pop-ups next (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

If you subscribed directly through the Tinder app, go to the “Profile” tab in the bottom menu and tap “Settings”. Go to the “Manage payment account” tab and then click on “Unsubscribe”.

Go to “Settings”, “Manage payment account” and click on “Unsubscribe” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

On iOS Step 1: on your iPhone, go to the “Adjustments” app and tap your name. Open the Settings app and tap your name in the top corner (Capture of screen: Lucas Wetten)

Step 2

: access the “Subscriptions” option on the next tab.

Click on “Signatures” (Screenshot: Lucas Wetten) Step 3: crazy Click on the Tinder signature and click on it. Find the signature of the Tinder and open it (Screenshot: Lucas Wetten)

Step 4: click on “Unsubscribe” at the bottom of the page and on the pop- open up then confirm the action.