How to cancel Tinder Gold

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
1
how-to-cancel-tinder-gold

Tinder (Android | iOS) is a relationship platform with which you can meet people in your region — through geolocation — to start a relationship, or even a friendship .

  • How to use Tinder Gold
  • How to change Tinder photos
  • How to change your age on Tinder

    • Beyond the plan free, the app offers its users three subscription models: Plus, Gold and Platinum. Through them, you can see who liked you, get unlimited likes, extra Super Likes, and many other functions.

    • How to change your name in Tinder
  • How to make video calls on Tinder

    • But if you If you regret it, or think that the platform no longer meets your needs, know that you can cancel Tinder Gold quickly and conveniently. Check out the step by step below!

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    On Android

    Step 1: Open the Play Store app and tap the icon with your profile picture.

    Open the Play Store and tap on the icon with your photo (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 2: in the opened window then select “Payments and subscriptions”.

    In the opened window, select “Payments and subscriptions” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 3

    : then click on “Subscriptions”.

    Tap “Signatures” and locate the Tinder Gold signature (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 4

    : Locate the Tinder subscription, tap on it and click “Unsubscribe” at the bottom of the page. Once that is done, select a reason and confirm the action.

    Click on “Unsubscribe” and confirm the action in the open pop-ups next (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    If you subscribed directly through the Tinder app, go to the “Profile” tab in the bottom menu and tap “Settings”. Go to the “Manage payment account” tab and then click on “Unsubscribe”.

    Go to “Settings”, “Manage payment account” and click on “Unsubscribe” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    On iOS

    Step 1: on your iPhone, go to the “Adjustments” app and tap your name.

    Open the Settings app and tap your name in the top corner (Capture of screen: Lucas Wetten)

    Step 2

    : access the “Subscriptions” option on the next tab.

    Click on “Signatures” (Screenshot: Lucas Wetten)

    Step 3: crazy Click on the Tinder signature and click on it.

    Find the signature of the Tinder and open it (Screenshot: Lucas Wetten)

    Step 4: click on “Unsubscribe” at the bottom of the page and on the pop- open up then confirm the action.

    Click in ” Unsubscribe” and confirm the action in the next open popup (Screenshot: Lucas Wetten)

    Ready! If you regret it, you can now cancel Tinder Gold.

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 29, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of joe root most successful test captain: joe root happy with his perfect form ; Joe Root becomes most successful test captain of England; Joe Root Statement: Joe Root happy with ‘perfect storm’ that forced India into innings defeat

    joe root most successful test captain: joe root happy with his perfect form ; Joe Root becomes most successful test captain of England; Joe Root Statement: Joe Root happy with ‘perfect storm’ that forced India into innings defeat

    August 28, 2021
    Photo of Criminal steals data from more than 1.4 million patients in Paris hospitals

    Criminal steals data from more than 1.4 million patients in Paris hospitals

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of What is it and how to use the iPhone Wallet

    What is it and how to use the iPhone Wallet

    September 20, 2021
    Photo of How “Spider-Man” and “Pac-Man” Cells Unite to Kill Bacteria

    How “Spider-Man” and “Pac-Man” Cells Unite to Kill Bacteria

    September 15, 2021
    Back to top button