using-iphone-work-mode

As one of the great innovations presented with iOS 11, Focus Mode overhauled previously existing features on the iPhone, such as Sleep and Do Not Disturb modes, but also brought news with the specifications for using the Work and Exercises modes — in addition to allowing the user to create other types of focus in the resource’s settings.

While the Exercise Mode — as its name suggests — is activated when you are focused on exercising through the features available in the Apple F app itness and with an Apple Watch on your wrist, Work Mode is intended to allow you to work without the distraction of irrelevant notifications.

In this mode, you can select which of your contacts can join contact or not, and which of your apps can send you alerts, thus avoiding receiving messages and notifications that are not actually considered important during your office hours.

In this mode, you can also set a schedule of the days of the week and the hours you work, so that iOS automatically activates Work Mode on your device.