Using iPhone Work Mode
As one of the great innovations presented with iOS 11, Focus Mode overhauled previously existing features on the iPhone, such as Sleep and Do Not Disturb modes, but also brought news with the specifications for using the Work and Exercises modes — in addition to allowing the user to create other types of focus in the resource’s settings.
- What has changed on iOS : first impressions
While the Exercise Mode — as its name suggests — is activated when you are focused on exercising through the features available in the Apple F app itness and with an Apple Watch on your wrist, Work Mode is intended to allow you to work without the distraction of irrelevant notifications.
In this mode, you can select which of your contacts can join contact or not, and which of your apps can send you alerts, thus avoiding receiving messages and notifications that are not actually considered important during your office hours.
In addition, you can also set a schedule of the days of the week and the hours you work, so that iOS automatically activates Work Mode on your device. See in the tutorial below how to configure and activate the new iOS Work Mode on your iPhone.
How to use Work Mode on iPhone
Step 1:
with your iPhone properly updated to iOS 15, enter Settings and then ” Focus”. Step 2:
in the Focus Mode use options, select the Work Mode. Step 3:
There is no need to enable it now, let’s just configure it first. In the “Allowed Notifications” block, you can add people who can send you messages or call you, and apps that can send you alerts and notifications. Click on the first one, under “People”. In the “Allowed Notifications” block, click in “People”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 4:
On the next screen, you can click “Add” to select which contacts from your list can call you or send messages even when Work Mode is activated. Also, you can allow calls from your favorite contacts. Select which contacts can enter contact yourself with Work Mode activated. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 5:
In the apps tab, click “Add” to select which apps on your device can get you send alerts and notifications even when Work Mode is turned on. Select apps that can send you notifications even with Work Mode turned on. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 6:
At the top of the list, you already find suggestions for applications that are generally used for work. Select which apps from the list are allowed and click OK at the top right of the screen. Step 7:
In the options block, you can select sharing mode for iMessage and define settings of the home and lock screens. Set the options according to your preferences. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 8:
In the “Automatic Activate” block, you can create a schedule or an automation, if you want that the Work Mode is activated automatically following your working hours — from 9 am to 16h, for example. Step 9:
With all the Work Mode settings properly configured, now let’s see how to activate it properly quick and practical. Access the iOS Control Center on your device by dragging the top right of the screen down, and click on the “Focus” block. Access the iOS Control Center and click “Focus”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 11:
among the Focus Mode options that will appear on the screen, select the Work Mode to activate it. Activate the Mode Work. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 15:
on the iPhone lock screen, you will find the Work Mode icon , just below the time. Work Mode Icon on the iPhone lock screen. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Did you like this article?
Did you like this article?
Did you like this article?

