4-baseball-games-for-mobile

Mobile phones have several sports simulators available, and in this list we’ll show you some baseball titles available. Very popular in the US, the sport has more than 99 years of history and MLB is the biggest domestic competition. The practice arrived in Brazil a few years later, brought by immigrants and gained a solid base of practitioners.

Home Run, for Atari, was one of the first video game titles in the sport and is one of the main simulators on consoles. On cell phones they bring a more casual look, with constantly updated versions that amuse anyone who is a fan of the games on the small screens.

MLB 9 Innings 12 Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 1.0 GB for both platforms (version 6.0)

Com2us, the South Korean producer best known for Summoner’s War, is responsible for this licensed version of the North American league. Every year the game is overhauled, updating clubs, uniforms and players in a 3D environment that probably carries the best graphics among mobile baseball simulators.

This version is so appealing to players looking for a solo experience, giving them the freedom to build a team with the players you like the most, in addition to allowing you to play the game the way you want. It is possible to control the entire game or just attack and defense. I advise you to try the game as a whole first and then choose what you like the most.

For the competitive ones on duty, there is an online mode that takes players to real-time matches against other people and compete for the top in a ranking system with the objective of dominating the World Series, the sport’s main competition.

MLB, Com2us’ annual franchise brings stunning graphics to the simulator (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)Home Run High Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: BRL 15,90 for Android and R$ 27,90 for iOS

Size: about 80 MB for Android and 2045 MB for iOS (version 1.2)

Kairosoft brings in Home Run High an experience that puts you in charge of a school baseball team with the objective of transforming them into great athletes and winning titles. The pixelated visual style allows this game to be enjoyed by a greater number of devices, which is always important when it comes to mobile games.

Name your club, customize your uniform, but don’t think that the experience will be simple just for the light graphics. It is necessary to balance training time with studies since, as Coach Carter taught, learning is just as important. By managing to balance both things well, your team has the opportunity to soar higher.

Don’t forget to improve your training center. The game allows you to control where to invest, whether in the training center, stadium or better classrooms. It’s a complex strategy and management game with sport serving as the underpinning for all of this.

Command a new baseball team and control study and training time to grow in the sport (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Baseball Highlights 250 Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: R$ 21,100 for Android and R$ 22,90 for iOS (internal purchases optional) Size: about 90 MB for Android and 250 MB for iOS (version 1.) Baseball Highl ights is a curious baseball title, taking the action out of the sport and placing cards to simulate the sport. The game is the version of the board gamefor mobile devices and set in the future, after the sport has fallen out of popularity and struggles to regain the country’s favorite pastime title. The title is perfect for gamers who want a casual version of sport, with fast and dynamic matches. Build your team as the game progresses, paying attention to the opponent’s movements and combining strategies between your cards to win the duels. As you understand and improve the game, it is possible to increase the difficulty and experience more intense matches. And does it have an online mode? There are, yes, competitive players. You can also use the same cell phone to play with your friend in turns, turning the experience into something social and fun. Take the thrill of sport into a fun and strategic board game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot ) Baseball Clash Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size:

Miniclip, known as 8 Ball Pool, follows with the ball recipe that made it a big name in the sports games sector and presents in Baseball Clash a fun and competitive experience for the fans of the sport and that also pleases those who are looking for a new experience.

High Intuitive mind, this title, the easiest to learn on the list, has fast pairing and dynamic matches, perfect for players looking for a fast real-time experience against others. For those who love to compete, the game works with the League system, similar to the other titles of the company.

Each player has unique abilities and it is necessary to think strategically to build your team, thinking on how to create synergy and make all areas of the team agree to increase your chances of winning.